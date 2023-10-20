New Mid Bedfordshire MP Alistair Strathern arrives at the count with his partner. Credit: Getty

Labour have defeated the Conservatives in Nadine Dorries' former seat in Mid Bedfordshire in a monumental win for Sir Keir Starmer.

Alistair Strathern overturned a majority of almost 25,000 to defeat Tory candidate Festus Akinbusoye, in a campaign overshadowed by Dorries' reluctance to quit. The former Culture Secretary had not spoken in the House of Commons for more than a year and had only mentioned her constituency name once in the chamber since the 2019 election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This victory for Labour in an incredibly rural Home Counties' seat will cause a huge headache for Rishi Sunak. If this swing was mirrored across the country in a general election the number of Tory MPs might be in double figures.

Strathern, who won 13,872 votes, said: “Tonight residents across Mid Bedfordshire have made history, after decades of being taken for granted, feeling left behind, being under-represented, they made a decision it was time for a change.

"It was time to deserve better, it was time to get better politics and higher standards, it was time for Labour. This victory is only possible because the Labour party has changed, we have moved to where the country is."

He added: "Nowhere is off limits for this Labour Party, and tonight’s result proves it." Turnout was quite low at 44%, with the constituency battered by heavy rain and wind all day."

Full results Alistair Strathern (Lab) 13,872 (34.07%, +12.39%)

Festus Akinbusoye (C) 12,680 (31.14%, -28.65%)

Emma Holland-Lindsay (LD) 9,420 (23.13%, +10.51%)

Gareth Mackey (Ind) 1,865 (4.58%, +3.33%)

Dave Holland (Reform) 1,487 (3.65%)

Cade Sibley (Green) 732 (1.80%, -2.03%)

Ann Kelly (Loony) 249 (0.61%, -0.22%)

Antonio Vitiello (Eng Dem) 107 (0.26%)

Sid Cordle (CPA) 101 (0.25%)

Alan Victor (True) 93 (0.23%)

Alberto Thomas (Heritage) 63 (0.15%)

Emperor of India Prince Ankit Love (ND) 27 (0.07%)

Chris Rooney (Mainstream) 24 (0.06%)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Winning in these Tory strongholds shows that people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it.

“Voters across Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Britain want a Labour government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country."

The Tory candidate Akinbusoye won 12,680 votes, a swing in the wrong direction of 29%. Emma Holland-Lindsay of the Liberal Democrats finished third with 9,420 votes.

“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The election was fought with the backdrop of Dorries' refusal to stand down - despite promising she would quit in June - and her ever increasing unpopularity. On a visit to Mid Bedfordshire in July, on resident said: "It’s an illusion we have an MP - she doesn’t exist as far as we can tell.” Nadine Dorries' constituents are not happy."