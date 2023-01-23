Questions had been raised over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs after he reportedly paid millions to HMRC to settle a dispute with the taxman.

Rishi Sunak has ordered an investigation into Nadhim Zahawi after the Conservative Party chairman paid a penalty to resolve a multimillion-pound tax dispute.

The Prime Minister asked new ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus on Monday (23 January) to assess whether the former chancellor breached the ministerial code with the settlement to HMRC. Sunak told reporters during a visit to a hospital in Northampton: “Integrity and accountability are really important to me and clearly in this case there are questions that need answering.

Advertisement

“That’s why I’ve asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of everything, to investigate the matter fully and establish all the facts, and provide advice to me on Nadhim Zahawi’s compliance with the Ministerial Code. I’m pleased that Nadhim Zahawi has agreed with that approach and has agreed to fully co-operate with that investigation.”

It comes after the party chairman admitted he paid a tax settlement to HM Revenue & Customs, as the department disagreed with the allocation of founder shares his father took when he set up YouGov. He released a statement confirming this on Saturday (21 January), saying he wanted to “address some of the confusion about my finances”. The MP has also already commented publicly on the investigation, claiming: “I am confident I acted properly throughout.”

Advertisement

The Sun’s initial report on the scandal stated that the MP had to cough up a seven-figure sum to end a dispute with the taxman after scrutiny of his family’s financial affairs. Questions were also raised about whether he tried to avoid paying tax by using an offshore company to hold shares in YouGov, the polling company he co-founded.

HMRC is under pressure to reveal whether Nadhim Zahawi paid a penalty to the tax office after reports claimed he handed over millions of pounds to settle a dispute. Credit: Mark Hall / NationalWorld

Advertisement

Labour has written to HMRC to calling for an investigation, arguing that the “public requires answers” on the Zahawi’s tax affairs. In the letter, deputy leader Angela Rayner said that if Zahawi does not fully explain what happened, there should be an inquiry into whether he broke the ministerial code or misled the public over his tax situation during his time as Chancellor.

So what exactly happened with Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes, what has been said, and why are there calls for an inquiry? Here’s everything we know so far.

What has Zahawi said in his statements?

In a statement on Saturday (21 January), Zahawi said that when he set up the YouGov polling company 22 years ago, his father took founder shares. He added: “When I was being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, questions were being raised about my tax affairs. I discussed this with the Cabinet Office at the time. Following discussions with HMRC, they agreed that my father was entitled to founder shares in YouGov, though they disagreed about the exact allocation.

Advertisement

“They concluded that this was a ‘careless and not deliberate’ error. So that I could focus on my life as a public servant, I chose to settle the matter and pay what they said was due, which was the right thing to do. Additionally, HMRC agreed with my accountants that I have never set up an offshore structure, including Balshore Investments, and that I am not the beneficiary of Balshore Investments.”

Zahawi said the matter was resolved and “all my tax affairs were up to date” when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed him as party chairman. After The Sun’s report, Zahawi’s spokesperson also said the MP’s taxes were “properly declared” and that he had “never had to instruct any lawyers to deal with HMRC on his behalf.” The spokesperson also added: “[Zahawi] is proud to have built a British business that has become successful around the world.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a source close to Zahawi said the MP would “absolutely” not be quitting over his settlement, despite growing pressure from the Labour Party.

Zahawi has so far declined to say whether or not he paid millions of pounds to HMRC. Credit: Getty Images

What are the claims about Zahawi’s tax affairs?

A report in The Sun stated that Zahawi had paid millions of pounds in tax related to his business interests to HMRC. The paper said this was to “settle a dispute”, suggesting Zahawi’s payment had been a tax penalty.

Advertisement

The questions that were reportedly raised concerned whether or not he should have paid capital gains tax on his founding share in YouGov, with sources saying he avoided this by using an offshore company. Zahawi’s share was held and sold when it was worth around £20 million in 2018, by Gibraltar-based firm Balshore Investments. According to think-tank Tax Policy, Balshore’s sale of YouGov shares should have incurred capital gains tax of around £3.7 million.

It is not clear whether Zahawi approached HMRC to declare an underpayment, or the tax authorities launched an investigation. It is also not known whether any penalties were applied.

Advertisement

Zahawi’s tax affairs were previously called into question last summer, when he competed in the Tory leadership race. At the time, a spokesperson for the MP said his taxes were fully paid and he was not aware of any investigation.

Has the Prime Minister commented on the claims?

Rishi Sunak was questioned about Zahawi during PMQs on Wednesday (18 January). Labour MP Alex Sobel said Zahawi had been "forced to pay millions to HMRC to settle a tax dispute", and asked the Prime Minister if he was “aware of an investigation when he appointed him to his cabinet and as chairman of the Conservative Party.”

Advertisement

He added: “Will the prime minister demand accountability from his cabinet members about their tax affairs?”

But Sunak said Zahawi had “already addressed this matter in full” and that there was “nothing more [he] could add”. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman said Zahawi had “spoken and been transparent with HMRC”, and that Sunak is confident he knows everything he needs to.

Advertisement

Asked whether Sunak believes the matter is now closed, she said: "I don’t know whether the Prime Minister has reviewed it in full, but I do know that he takes Nadhim Zahawi at his word."

Rishi Sunak was questioned about Zahawi’s tax affairs during PMQs. Credit: PA

Why are there calls for an inquiry?

The Labour Party has called for an inquiry into Zahawi’s tax affairs, arguing that “it is manifestly in the public interest” for the situation to be explained. Both deputy leader Angela Rayner and party chair Anneliese Dodds have written to HMRC.

Advertisement

Rayner said she understood that HMRC generally does not comment on taxpayers, but, “given the public interest in this case as well as the serious questions raised about a potential conflict of interest at the heart of government, the public requires answers.” She added: “In particular, there appears to be an element of special treatment directed towards Nadhim Zahawi by HMRC.”

The MP also called on HMRC to explain the nature of the payment and asked whether Zahawi “has admitted fault or incurred financial penalties as part of his settlement.”

Advertisement

The Labour Party has called for an inquiry into Zahawi’s tax affairs. Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Dodds called the allegations surrounding Zahawi “deeply concerning”, especially in light of his previous promises about his taxes in July. She said: “If he has not been straight with the British people, or with HMRC, he should have no place in the government.

“What is even more concerning is that Rishi Sunak, the man who promised honesty, integrity and accountability on the steps on No 10, was happy to appoint Nadhim Zahawi to his Cabinet. Zahawi needs to come clean about his tax affairs. Sunak needs to come clean about what he knew about this investigation and when.”

The Labour Party Chair also responded to news that Zahawi was Chancellor while negotiating his settlement, saying: “After a week of Nadhim Zahawi dodging questions, we now know the shocking truth that he was negotiating his tax settlement while in charge of HMRC. This whole episode is deeply damaging to public trust, with a Chancellor in charge of the nation’s finances asking the public to pay their taxes while apparently having failed to do so himself.”

Advertisement