Documents show that money was spent on everyday products during the Covid-19 lockdown, but there were also some stranger purchases

New documents reveal that former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon's government spent £14million on credit cards during 2019 and 2022. Photo by Getty Images.

New documents have revealed lavish spending by former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon during her time in office, including money spent on away days for her government, luxury hotel stays, fitness classes and even heelstoppers to prevent marks being left on the floor.

The documents, which have been seen by the Daily Record, show that Sturgeon’s government spent a total of £14m on credit cards over three years - all at the Scottish taxpayers' expense. There were a total of 58,751 purchases made on procurement cards, obtained by Scottish Labour, between 2019 and 2022. Included in these purchases was a total of £32,955 spent on away days, such as trips to Edinburgh Zoo, Brewhemia, which is known as Scotland’s “beer palace” and laser tag and crazy golf sites. The venue hire for Edinburgh Zoo in 2019 was £2,096.

Senior staff also spent money on yoga classes, nail polish, wellington boots, a home disco kit, a visit to an Escape Room in Glasgow, a bus and boat tour in Edinburgh, a game of curling, and also a driving test for a member of staff.

A Holyrood spokesperson said that “the Scottish government is committed to delivering the best value for money for taxpayers” and added that they “proactively publish information about spending to improve openness and transparency”.

The spokesperson added: “Spending through electronic purchasing cards is used to support government officials during their usual course of work such as on training, catering, room hire and one-off supplies. The cards are not for personal expenditure and there are robust authorisation and regular auditing arrangements are in place to monitor their use. For security reasons we cannot comment on the first minister's travel arrangements.”

“Treated like royalty”

The documents show that a total of £14.2m was spent on credit cards in the three-year period. The vast majority of items included everyday purchases for civil servants working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown, including computer monitors, but there were also some more bizarre purchases.

For example, £27 was spent on a home disco from eBay and £272 on wellington boots for inspections. Staff also spent £24.99 on heelstoppers, which are rubber grips intended to help people who are wearing high heels avoid slipping over, but according to the documents they were bought for a Remainer trip to Berlin in 2019 as they were “'required due to historic flooring”.

They also bought 21 copies of Michael Barber’s book “How to Run a Government So that Citizens Benefit and Taxpayers Don’t Go Crazy”, and also one book called “Why Does Everything Always Go Wrong?” for £6.29 and another called “I’m Not Good Enough”. In addition, more than £100 was spent on six copies of “Women Hold Up Half the Sky”, a book which contains speeches made by Sturgeon.

Some of the more expensive purchases include £4,182 spent on hospitality and hotel accommodation at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire in September 2019 for a women in sports event.

Sturgeon, who was First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party from 2014 to 2023, also benefited from the spending herself. Almost £10,000 was spent on “meet and greet services” for her when she flew on official business during her time in office. The company which provided these services, Ace Handling, claims it treated its customers “like royalty”. Sturgeon used the services of Ace Handling on numerous occasions between 2019 and 2022 during visits to England, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as when leaving and returning through Edinburgh Airport.

The company’s website states it relieves the “stress” of going through airport procedures, “whether you're a VIP or just want to feel like one”. For departures, a representative meets clients from their car and then guides them through check-in and security “to the VIP lounge, and then to the awaiting flight”. When arriving, clients are then met when they disembark their flight and are then moved through immigration, luggage reclaim and then to their waiting car. The most expensive use of these services was £1,605 spent at Dublin Airport on 13 October 2021.

“An arrogant and entitled government”

The revelation of the generous spending has been met with criticism from officials, who all spoke to the Daily Record to voice their thoughts.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie called the spending “concerning”. She said: "It is deeply concerning that such a large amount of money is being spent on away days at a time when families across Scotland are struggling to make ends meet. No one would dispute that away days can be useful and a normal part of working practice, but eyebrows will be raised at the locations - including a jolly to Edinburgh Zoo."

Lib Dem finance spokesperson John Ferry said: "With households battening down the hatches and enduring choppy financial seas, the Scottish Government must make sure that it is squeezing every penny to help Scots. Away days can play an important part in improving team performance and kickstarting major projects but they need to be carefully planned and executed to ensure that they also offer value for money for taxpayers. They shouldn't just be an expensive jolly."