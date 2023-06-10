For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
West Ham end 43-year wait for trophy after last gasp Europa winner
Tory Nigel Adams becomes third MP to resign in 24 hours
Trump faces 37 charges relating to mishandling classified documents
Labour MP Bambos Charalambous suspended after conduct complaint
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
New York issues air quality alerts over smoke from Canada wildfires
Breaking

Nigel Adams resigns: Rishi Sunak faces mounting problems as third Tory MP quits in 24 hours

Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries both resigned on Friday

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
40 minutes ago

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a third by-election test after a close ally of Boris Johnson resigned from the Commons with “immediate effect”.

In a tumultuous 24 hours for the Conservative Party, Nigel Adams MP announced on Saturday (10 June) that he was following the former prime minister and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ lead in quitting Westminster. In a tweet, Adams said: “Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.

“I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect. It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised (and) educated.”

Most Popular

Adams and Dorries had been tipped for peerages in Johnson’s resignation honours but neither featured in Friday’s (9 June) published list. There has been speculation that Downing Street wanted their names removed to avoid by-election contests, although No 10 said Mr Sunak had no involvement in producing the final list.

The Prime Minister has yet to comment on Johnson’s departure. While the Tories enjoy a comfortable 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty, Adams’ decision to exit immediately rather than wait until the next election means the Tories will face contests on three fronts.

Related topics:Rishi SunakBoris JohnsonNadine DorriesThe Conservatives