Nigel Farage has had objects hurled at him while on a campaign bus in Barnsley

Nigel Farage has been pelted with objects while on a Reform UK party bus a week after he was hit with a milkshake while on the campaign trail.

The controversial politician was campaigning in Barnsley when he was targeted by a man in a red hoodie, who began by shouting from a construction site below the bus. Farage has said that he believes the objects thrown towards him were wet cement and a coffee cup.

In footage from the scene posted to Farage’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the suspect could be seen launching the objects repeatedly at the Reform UK leader before attempting to take off down the street. He was caught by police officers in pursuit.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 28-year-old man had been arrested following the incident. A spokesperson for the force said: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley town centre today.

“It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area. A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody.”

In his post on X, Farage said: “My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today. I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country.”

