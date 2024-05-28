Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each week until polling day on 4 July, we will give a score to each of the men hoping to become the UK’s Prime Minister.

We’ve had a week of the 2024 general election campaign, which has seen Rishi Sunak get soaked in the rain, Ed Davey toppling off a paddle board and a Cabinet Minister campaigning from Greece.

The last-minute election has caused chaos in the Tory ranks. Conservative MP Lucy Allan has backed the Reform candidate to be her successor in Telford, while a number of big beasts such as Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom have announced they are standing down.

That has led to a tricky start for Rishi Sunak, who was first soaked by the rain, then drowned out by D:Ream’s New Labour anthem Things Can Only Get Better before he faced questions about a sinking ship in Belfast’s Titanic quarter.

Keir Starmer meanwhile has had a steady, yet cautious start to the campaign - but with Labour far ahead in the polls he doesn’t need to take any risks.

Rishi Sunak v Keir Starmer. Credit: Mark Hall/Getty/Adobe

Rishi Sunak - tough start for Tory leader

Despite Rishi Sunak catching Labour and the rest of the country off guard by calling the election, he rather squandered any advantage by giving a confusing speech in the pouring rain. Sources in Labour HQ couldn’t believe the Prime Minister was allowed to go outside in the inclement weather, which made the splash of all the papers the next day (including our sister title the Shields Gazette) - and not for good reasons.

On top of that, Sunak was drowned out for much of it by anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray’s boombox belting out D:Ream’s New Labour anthem Things Can Only Get Better. In a convoluted speech, Sunak spoke about the furlough scheme (again) and the dangers of the modern world, but didn’t explain why he had called the election. This disastrous launch didn’t go down well with Tory MPs, who watched on in bewilderment with a feeling of impending doom. Sunak loses points for all of these things.

The campaign didn’t get better for the Prime Minister, who asked Welsh voters if they were looking forward to the football - only to be told that Wales didn’t qualify for the European Championships. His team then arranged a visit in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, where unsurprisingly he fielded questions about captaining a sinking ship.

Sunak then made the bizarre announcement of national service, only weeks after No10 ruled out such a policy. This made the Prime Minister appear desperate for headlines. The detail of the policy only makes it look worse - it effectively rules out 18-year-olds from working regularly on weekends, students getting part-time work and youngsters going on gap years.

The real problem with Sunak calling an election so suddenly comes down to party management. His MPs have been left annoyed at the sudden prospect of losing their jobs, with Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker publicly decrying the national service policy and campaigning from his holiday in Greece. He told the Mirror: “The Prime Minister told everyone we could go on holiday and then called a snap election. So I've chosen to do my campaign work in Greece.” This does not bode well for the rest of the campaign.

3/10 - poor party management, communications strategy and policy choice

Keir Starmer - cautious beginning for Labour leader

Keir Starmer was unsurprisingly cocker-hoop when he heard Rishi Sunak had called the election, and sounded almost giddy with excitement in his opening speech. The Labour leader made the speech inside, and he looked like a Prime Minister in waiting flanked by Union Jacks.

However, on his first big broadcast round two days later, Starmer struggled with some fairly basic questions on the Today Programme. Chief among them was why the Labour leader has abandoned so many pledges he made when going for the party’s leadership, such as free tuition fees for university students. It was confusing with Labour’s “five missions” and “six steps” and it wasn’t clear what Starmer’s concise pitch to voters was.

However, since that slightly sticky start Starmer has made some impressive stump speeches, and appeared more confident. In Lancing, Sussex, he passionately spoke about his family growing up, and his mother’s debilitating illness. The Labour leader has often talked about his personal story, but it’s vital if he’s going to connect with voters.

Starmer’s started the campaign almost entirely gaffe-free, other than a slight stumble on Radio 4. His campaign events have been slick, and in general it appears as if Labour are more prepared for the election than the Tories. The only thing we haven’t heard yet from the Labour leader is an eye-catching policy, instead he’s largely repeated the “six steps for change”. But this caution doesn’t necessarily matter when you’re so far ahead in the polls.