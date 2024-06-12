Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The moment the bus carrying Nigel Farage was hit with objects thrown from below was caught on camera.

A man has been charged with threatening behaviour after objects were thrown at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a campaign visit in Barnsley. Josh Greally, 28 was charged by South Yorkshire Police with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence. He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

It comes after the open-top campaign bus Farage was greeting supporter from was hit with objects from the crowd. In a video shared on Farage’s own social media profile, a man could be seen lobbing objects at the bus before attempting to make a run for it. Police eventually caught up to him further down the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that the at least one of the objects thrown was a coffee cup, with the Reform UK leader previously saying he also believed that wet cement was also chucked at the bus. He told reporter following the incident on Tuesday morning (June 11) that it has been “pretty nasty”.

Politicians from across the campaign have spoken out against the incident, with the Tories’ Home Secretary James Cleverly saying: “There must be no place for violence and intimidation in our politics and these actions should be condemned by everyone.”

Labour’s candidate for Barnsley South, Stephanie Peacock, added: “Intimidation has no place in our politics. I condemn the violence we saw in Barnsley town centre today.”