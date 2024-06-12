Nigel Farage: man charged after objects thrown at Reform UK leader during Barnsley visit
A man has been charged with threatening behaviour after objects were thrown at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a campaign visit in Barnsley. Josh Greally, 28 was charged by South Yorkshire Police with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence. He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on June 26.
It comes after the open-top campaign bus Farage was greeting supporter from was hit with objects from the crowd. In a video shared on Farage’s own social media profile, a man could be seen lobbing objects at the bus before attempting to make a run for it. Police eventually caught up to him further down the street.
It is believed that the at least one of the objects thrown was a coffee cup, with the Reform UK leader previously saying he also believed that wet cement was also chucked at the bus. He told reporter following the incident on Tuesday morning (June 11) that it has been “pretty nasty”.
Politicians from across the campaign have spoken out against the incident, with the Tories’ Home Secretary James Cleverly saying: “There must be no place for violence and intimidation in our politics and these actions should be condemned by everyone.”
Labour’s candidate for Barnsley South, Stephanie Peacock, added: “Intimidation has no place in our politics. I condemn the violence we saw in Barnsley town centre today.”
It comes one week after Farage was pelted by a milkshake while appearing at the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoons pub in Clacton-on-Sea. Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage following the incident. She is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.
