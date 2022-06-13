Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has insisted the new Bill is “lawful” but Labour has accused the government of “law-breaking”.

A Bill giving ministers power to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol is due to be published in the House of Commons today.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has insisted the legislation is “lawful” and “correct”, but critics say the move is “disgraceful” and Labour has accused the government of “law-breaking”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legislation will give ministers powers to override elements of the NI protocol (Photo: Getty Images)

It is expected the Bill will also be met with some opposition from within the Tory party, with several MPs said to be unhappy with the legislation.

The Financial Times reported that an internal note had been circulating among those against the Bill, which said: “Breaking international law to rip up the Prime Minister’s own treaty is damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for.”

What is the Northern Ireland protocol?

The Northern Ireland protocol was implemented to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland after Brexit, and was approved by the EU and UK government in 2019 before coming into effect from January 2021.

The protocol prevents checks being carried out on goods travelling between Ireland and Northern Ireland, by keeping NI within the European single market.

England, Scotland and Wales left the European single market after Brexit, which means that there are additional checks for certain goods coming from the UK to Northern Ireland and vice versa.

Unionists are opposed to the protocol as they believe it creates a trade border and undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

(Graphic: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld)

What is the new legislation?

The legislation due to be published today will give ministers powers to override elements of the protocol, which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to keep the Irish land border free-flowing.

The arrangements instead require regulatory checks and customs declarations on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Unionists in Northern Ireland are strongly opposed to the international treaty, claiming it has undermined the region’s place within the United Kingdom.

The Bill due to come before Parliament on Monday (13 June) will see the government move without the consent of the EU to change the terms of the protocol in a bid to reduce the checks on the movement of goods across the Irish Sea.

This could include allowing ministers to remove all customs processes for goods moving within the United Kingdom and enable the frictionless movement of agri-food goods staying within the UK.

It could also see businesses in Northern Ireland given the ability to choose whether to follow UK or EU regulations, depending on who they are trading with.

Is the bill lawful?

The EU has made clear that such steps would represent a breach of international law and could prompt retaliatory action from the bloc.

However, Mr Lewis has said he hopes the Bill will persuade the DUP to support the re-establishment of the Stormont institutions.

He has also said the government will set out its legal position on the Bill when the legislation is introduced to Parliament on Monday.

Mr Lewis told Sky News on Sunday: “What we’re going to do is lawful and it is correct.

“We will be setting out our legal position on this. People will see that what we’re proposing resolves the key issues within the protocol that don’t work.”

But the Bill has been criticised as “law-breaking” by Labour, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves saying “it does look like the government plans to break international law”.

She said: “This government seems to be developing a record for law-breaking and it is not one that the Labour Party can support.”

Mr Lewis has committed to publishing the government’s “legal position” on the matter, but insisted “governments don’t publish details behind advice given to ministers”.

Downing Street has said it will share only “a summary” of the legal advice it received with the public, which has led to accusations of a “cover-up”.

A No 10 spokesman said on Friday: “The Bill has been agreed by the relevant cabinet committees and will be introduced to Parliament on Monday.