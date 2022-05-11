The Northern Ireland protocol was installed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit

The Northern Ireland protocol is once again making headlines after the result of the region’s election.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are refusing to join the Northern Ireland (NI) power-sharing executive citing the protocol as the cause.

The protocol which came into effect in January 2021 is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, after the UK left the European Union (EU).

It has been a source of unrest in Northern Ireland, with conflict sparking around the ports where checks take place in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the protocol and why the UK may be scrapping it.

What is the Northern Ireland protocol?

The Northern Ireland protocol was implemented to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland after Brexit.

It was approved by the EU and UK government in 2019 and came into effect from January 2021.

The protocol prevents checks being carried out on goods travelling between Ireland and Northern Ireland, by keeping NI within the European single market.

How does the Northern Ireland Protocol work? (Pic: National World/Kim Mogg)

England, Scotland and Wales left the European single market after Brexit, which means that there are additional checks for certain goods coming from the UK to Northern Ireland and vice versa.

Unionists are opposed to the protocol as they believe it creates a trade border and undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

Why do we need the Northern Ireland protocol?

Northern Ireland is the only region of the UK that has a border with the EU, and after Brexit, rules needed to be put in place so checks could be carried out on goods leaving and entering the UK.

To avoid a physical border and checks on the island of Ireland, the UK and EU drew up the Northern Ireland protocol, which moved the trade border to the Irish Sea.

Violent unrest in Belfast in response to the Northern Ireland Protocol (Pic: Getty Images)

There are concerns that if a physical border was installed or border checks were carried out between Northern Ireland and Ireland, that it would trigger political unrest.

Why does the UK want to scrap the protocol?

The UK agreed to the Northern Ireland protocol in 2019, but have since hinted that they want to scrap it.

The EU proposed changes to the protocol in October 2021, but the UK government believes these new amendments will make things worse.

In a statement the UK government has highlighted concerns over the EU’s proposals claiming that it will cause "everyday items disappearing off the shelves".

They also claimed, under the newly proposed protocol rules, "sending a parcel to Northern Ireland would require more than 50 fields of information for the customs declaration".

In a statement on 10 May, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said the government would be “taking action to stabilise the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found”.

A source close to Truss told BBC News they may now be trying to implement domestic legislation that would essentially scrap parts of the protocol.

Why are Unionists in Northern Ireland against the protocol?

DUP make a statement at Stormont after May elections (Pic: Getty Images)

Unionists in Northern Ireland are against the protocol as they see it as undermining Northern Ireland’s connection with the UK.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), described the protocol as an "an existential threat" to the future of Northern Ireland in their party manifesto.

In February 2022, the DUP first minister Paul Givan withdrew from the assembly, collapsing Northern Ireland’s power sharing executive over his concerns about the protocol.

In the latest election, held in May 2022, where the DUP came second to Sinn Fein, they also refused to return to the executive.

Under the rules of the Northern Ireland Assembly the executive cannot operate without both a First and Deputy First Minister who represent the Unionist and Nationalist communities.

The DUP refused to nominate one, citing their reason being the Northern Ireland Protocol.

DUP party leader Jeffrey Dondalson said that during a call with UK prime minister Boris Johnston he had “reiterated our position that we cannot nominate to an Executive until decisive action is taken on the protocol”.

What has the EU said?

The EU has said that solutions can be found without scrapping the protocol entirely.

They suggested changes to the protocol in October 2021, but these have been rejected by the UK government.