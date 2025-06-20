A pro-Palestine group remains defiant despite announced plans to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act following an incident at RAF Brize Norton involving damage to military aircraft.

This comes as two individuals from Palestine Action allegedly infiltrated the Oxfordshire base and spray painted the engine of an RAF Airbus Voyager refuelling tanker.

The footage, posted online by the group, appears to show one person on an electric scooter approaching the aircraft before spraying paint into one of its engines. The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the investigation.

The group, said in a statement: “Today we exposed Britain's direct involvement in the genocide, and how ordinary people can act to stop it. In response, the political establishment rush to call us 'terrorists', whilst they enact the worst crimes against humanity. No amount of smears or intimidation tactics will waver our solidarity with Palestine.

“We will break every link in the genocidal supply chain."

Palestine Action remains defiant despite announced plans to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act following an incident at RAF Brize Norton involving damage to military aircraft. | Palestine Action on X (Twitter)

They said in a follow-up tweet: “We represent every individual who opposes the Israeli war machine. We represent every person that believes Palestinians are worth more than the tools used to kill them. We represent every person who stands for Palestinian liberation. If they want to ban us, they ban us all.”

Yvette Cooper is expected to move forward with formally banning the group, it has been reported. If proscribed, it would become a criminal offence to belong to or support Palestine Action, under powers granted by the Terrorism Act 2000.

The decision would require Parliament to approve the order in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords. To proscribe a group, the Home Secretary must reasonably believe the organisation is “concerned in terrorism,” which includes committing or promoting terrorist acts.