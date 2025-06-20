A pro-Palestinian group has broke into an RAF base in the UK and damaged two military aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has branded it an act of "vandalism". Palestine Action posted on X to say it had broken into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

In a video shared online, a person can be seen approaching an aircraft on a scooter as music is played. Red paint can be seen on the ground. Palestine Action posted saying: “Palestine Action break into RAF Brize Norton and damage two military aircrafts.

“Flights depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza.”

The MoD said: "We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets. We are working closely with the police who are investigating. Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain. They put their lives on the line for us, and their display of duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice are an inspiration to us all. It is our responsibility to support those who defend us."

In a statement, Palestine Action -which focuses its campaigns on multinational arms dealers and has previously targeted corporate banks - said it had damaged two military planes at the RAF base. The group said the activists "used repurposed fire extinguishers to spray red paint into the turbine engines of two Airbus Voyagers and caused further damage using crowbars.”

It added: "Red paint, symbolising Palestinian bloodshed was also sprayed across the runway and a Palestine flag was left on the scene. Both activists managed to evade security and arrest."

Work is underway to assess whether any damage has been caused, it is understood. No operations or planned movements are thought to have been affected.

A senior RAF source told Sky News: "The claims made by the group who broke into RAF Brize Norton show a complete lack of understanding of how the RAF operates and what these aircraft do. The UK is not supporting Israeli operations and these aircraft have not been used in support of Israeli forces in any shape or form."