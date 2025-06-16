Zohran Mamdani is emerging as a serious contender in the race to become New York City’s next mayor, and if elected, he would make history as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

With recent polls showing him edging ahead of political heavyweight Andrew Cuomo, the 33-year-old is fast becoming the face of a new generation of progressive leadership in the city. So who is this rising young politician?

Born on October 18, 1991, Mamdani currently serves as a New York State Assembly member representing Queens’s 36th District — a position he’s held since 2021 after unseating a long-time Democratic incumbent.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, to acclaimed Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran moved to New York as a child and attended the Bronx High School of Science. He later studied Africana Studies at Bowdoin College in Maine, where he also co-founded a chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. He describes himself as a practising Twelver Shia Muslim or Ithna-Asheri, according to a tweet he posted in 2019.

Mamdani is married to Syrian artist Rama Duwaji, and the couple live in Astoria, Queens, the very neighbourhood he now represents in Albany.

His mayoral run has gained traction thanks in large part to a vibrant social media presence. On TikTok, where he has over 278,000 followers and millions of likes, Mamdani posts rapid-fire policy explainers, skits, and viral campaign stunts. His online engagement has helped him cut through to younger and more diverse voters who feel left behind by traditional politics.

@zohran_k_mamdani Thanks to all of you, we are DONE fundraising—with three months until the election. Now we need your time. Go to zohranfornyc.com/events (link in bio) and sign up for a shift today! ♬ original sound - Zohran Mamdani

His campaign platform includes promises of free public buses, a city-run grocery store network, a rent freeze, and universal childcare. Critics have called the plans overly ambitious, but supporters argue they’re exactly what struggling New Yorkers need.

While Mamdani is aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America and backed by figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Attorney General Letitia James, he faces steep competition, not least from former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has positioned himself as a centrist comeback candidate in the race.

According to a recent Politico/PPP poll, Mamdani now leads Cuomo by four points among likely Democratic primary voters. Another LiveMint/Politico survey shows Mamdani pulling ahead with 35% support to Cuomo’s 31%, with a significant number of voters still undecided.

When is the New York mayoral election?

The general election for New York City mayor is scheduled for November 4. The Democratic primary, using ranked-choice voting, will be held on June 24, with early voting starting on June 14.

At least eleven confirmed Democratic candidates, including major contenders:

Andrew Cuomo – Former New York governor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Zohran Mamdani – State Assembly member and progressive frontrunner

Brad Lander – New York City Comptroller

Adrienne Adams – City Council Speaker

Michael Blake – Former state assemblyman

Zellnor Myrie – State senator

Jessica Ramos – State senator

Scott Stringer – Former NYC Comptroller

Whitney Tilson – Hedge fund manager

Selma Bartholomew – Educator

Paperboy Prince – Artist and perennial candidate