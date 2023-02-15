2 . Anthony Eden

Anthony Eden, Churchill’s successor, resigned less than two years after he entered office as a result of the 1956 Suez Crisis. This was an international crisis in the Middle East that happened when the then Egyptian president, Gamal Abdel Nasser, nationalised the Suez Canal. Many didn’t approve of Eden’s Suez policy when he created it, and then those who did approve of it weren’t impressed when it came to an abrupt end. His ill health also led to his official resignation in January 1957. Following advice from doctors he said he would quit, adding: "I do not feel that it is right for me to continue in the office as the Queen's First Minister knowing that I shall be unable to do my full duty by my Sovereign and the country."