LivePolitics live: Bank of England ‘considering emergency statement’ as pound regains overnight losses
The Bank of England is expected to make a statement on the plight of sterling (AFP via Getty Images)
The Bank of England is understood to be considering an emergency statement on sterling, after the pound fell to a record low against the dollar.
Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves hit out at ‘trickle down’ economics during her keynote speech at the party’s conference.
During her address to the conference in Liverpool today she said she would be “Britain’s first green chancellor” as well as hitting out at fracking, after the Government announced its plans to lift the ban on shale gas extraction last week.
It comes after she accused her opposite number of “fanning the flames” of the currency crisis. The new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a raft of tax cuts in his mini budget - including income tax and stamp duty
The pound fell to a record low against the dollar overnight, piling pressure on the Government following their ‘mini Budget’ on Friday.
UK politics live - Labour conference and currency crisis
Last updated: Monday, 26 September, 2022, 16:44
Bank of England will “not hesitate” to change interest rates
The Bank of England has said it will “not hesitate” to change interest rates by “as much as needed”.
A statement from the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said the Bank was “monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets.”
The statement said: “In recent weeks, the Government has made a number of important announcements. The Government’s Energy Price Guarantee will reduce the near-term peak in inflation. Last Friday the Government announced its Growth Plan, on which the Chancellor has provided further detail in his statement today.
“I welcome the Government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, and to the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility in its assessment of prospects for the economy and public finances.
“The role of monetary policy is to ensure that demand does not get ahead of supply in a way that leads to more inflation over the medium term. As the MPC has made clear, it will make a full assessment at its next scheduled meeting of the impact on demand and inflation from the Government’s announcements, and the fall in sterling, and act accordingly.
“The MPC will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit.”
Kwarteng to set out medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will set out a medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November, the Treasury has confirmed.
The plan will include “further details on the government’s fiscal rules” showing how debt will fall as a share of GDP.
Here’s the full statement:
On Friday 23 September, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, set out how the government would fulfil its commitment to cut taxes for people and businesses and announced wider supply side policies to grow the economy.
Building on this, as the Growth Plan set out on Friday, Cabinet Ministers will announce further supply side growth measures in October and early November, including changes to the planning system, business regulations, childcare, immigration, agricultural productivity, and digital infrastructure.
Next month, the Chancellor will, as part of that programme, outline regulatory reforms to ensure the UK’s financial services sector remains globally competitive.
He will then set out his Medium-Term Fiscal Plan on 23 November.
The Fiscal Plan will set out further details on the government’s fiscal rules, including ensuring that debt falls as a share of GDP in the medium term.
In the Growth Plan on Friday, the Chancellor set out that there would be an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast this calendar year. He has requested that the OBR sets out a full forecast alongside the Fiscal Plan, on 23 November.
As the Chief Secretary to the Treasury set out this weekend, the government is sticking to spending settlements for this spending review period.
The Chancellor also confirmed that there will be a Budget in the Spring, with a further OBR forecast.
Bank of England ‘considering emergency statement’ on sterling
The Bank of England is considering making an emergency statement this afternoon after the pound dropped to its lowest ever level against the US dollar, according to the PA news agency.
The Guardian reports that the statement is being prepared and could be released later.
The possible intervention from the Bank have helped the pound to regain its overnight losses.
Downing Street: no Chancellor comment on plunging pound
Downing Street has declined to comment on the sharp fall in the pound, with the Government remaining committed to the tax-cutting strategy set out by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.
The Chancellor is not expected to make a statement or comment on the plummeting pound, Downing Street said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said today: “I think that the Chancellor has made clear that he doesn’t comment on the movements around the market and that goes the same for the prime minister.
“The UK with the second lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7 is investing in its future. That’s through a growth plan while remaining fiscally responsible and committed to driving down debt in the medium term.
“The growth plan, as you know, includes fundamental supply side reforms to deliver higher and sustainable growth for the long term, and that is our focus.”
Downing Street has also declined to say whether the Chancellor would be meeting with the Governor of the Bank of England as a matter of urgency to discuss the sudden drop in the pound. It comes amid speculation the Bank of England will be forced to again raise interest rates.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: “I know he speaks regularly to the Governor of the Bank of England. I don’t know when the next conversation is scheduled to be.”
The pound has recovered to stand at 1.09 US dollars this afternoon, having earlier briefly hit an all-time record low of 1.03. Sterling’s rally came as speculation mounted in financial markets over imminent emergency action by the Bank of England to steady the pound.
Rachel Reeves tells conference Labour government is ‘on its way’
The shadow chancellor ended her keynote speech by telling delegates to “be in no doubt” that a labour government “is on its way.”
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng ‘out of control’, Rachel Reeves tells conference
The Prime Minister and Chancellor are “out of control”, Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said.
She told the conference: “This Government has undermined the Bank’s independence, sacked the respected permanent secretary to the Treasury and gagged the Office for Budget Responsibility.”
Reiterating her comparison of the Prime Minister and Chancellor to “desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”, she said: “They are not gambling with their money, they’re gambling with yours.
“They’ve lost credibility, they’re losing confidence, they’re out of control.”
Rachel Reeves: ‘Those at the top will pay their fair share'
The shadow chancellor told delegates: “Under a Labour government those at the top will pay their fair share.”
She added that the “45p top rate of income tax is coming back”
Vow to introduce minimum wage that ‘reflects the real cost of living'
Rachel Reeves has pledged to guarantee a minimum wage that “reflects the real cost of living” if she becomes chancellor.
She told delegates: “On day one as chancellor, I will write to the Low Pay Commission with a simple instruction: that the minimum wage will be set at a level that reflects the real cost of living.
“The last Labour government delivered Britain’s first national minimum wage.
“The next Labour government will introduce a genuine living wage. That’s how we will give working people respect, that’s how we will give working people security and that’s how we will grow our economy too.
“It is time for a government that is on your side.”
Labour would abolish business rates, Rachel Reeves tells conference
The shadow chancellor told the conference that business rates “punishes” high street businesses.
She said: “Labour will level the playing field and abolish business rates.”
Rachel Reeves: ‘Trickle-down is a very simple idea – and a very wrong one'
Rachel Reeves criticised the policy of ‘trickle down’ economics. Earlier in her speech she had said it was something which had been “tried, tested and has failed”.
She accused the Government of “12 years of failure” as she criticised the “inadequate” trickle-down economics approach.
The shadow chancellor said: “I dare any Tory MP to tell a nurse or a care worker to their face that what our country really needs right now is bigger bonuses for bankers.
“Trickle-down is a very simple idea – and a very wrong one.”
Ms Reeves said the Government’s “ideology” has “nothing” to offer workers “beyond longer hours, lower pay and less respect”.