The Chancellor is not expected to make a statement or comment on the plummeting pound, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said today: “I think that the Chancellor has made clear that he doesn’t comment on the movements around the market and that goes the same for the prime minister.

“The UK with the second lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7 is investing in its future. That’s through a growth plan while remaining fiscally responsible and committed to driving down debt in the medium term.

“The growth plan, as you know, includes fundamental supply side reforms to deliver higher and sustainable growth for the long term, and that is our focus.”

Downing Street has also declined to say whether the Chancellor would be meeting with the Governor of the Bank of England as a matter of urgency to discuss the sudden drop in the pound. It comes amid speculation the Bank of England will be forced to again raise interest rates.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: “I know he speaks regularly to the Governor of the Bank of England. I don’t know when the next conversation is scheduled to be.”

The pound has recovered to stand at 1.09 US dollars this afternoon, having earlier briefly hit an all-time record low of 1.03. Sterling’s rally came as speculation mounted in financial markets over imminent emergency action by the Bank of England to steady the pound.

