The Prime Minister is under investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog over allegations that he did not properly declare an interest.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened the investigation into Rishi Sunak over rules requiring MPs to declare their interests, including outside earnings, donations, or other financial interests, including those of close family members.

An update to the parliamentary website shows the investigation, opened on Thursday, relates to paragraph six of the code.

“Members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders,” the section reads.

A Downing Street source said the investigation relates to the shares Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy holds in a childcare agency that will be boosted by the Budget.

Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father owns a multi-billion pound IT firm (AFP via Getty Images)

Following an announcement in the spring budget about funding for childcare agencies which favoured private firms, questions were raised about Murthy’s links to Koru Kids, a major childcare agency.

According to Companies House, Murthy was a shareholder in the firm as recently as 6 March, but the PM failed to mention his wife’s links to the firm when questioned by MPs about the policy.

A No 10 spokeswoman responded: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said that by failing to update and publish the register of ministers’ interests in almost a year, the government has “left a transparency black hole which is enabling the Prime Minister and those he has appointed to dodge proper scrutiny of their affairs.”

She said: “If Rishi Sunak has got nothing to hide, he should commit to publishing the register before May’s elections so the public can see for themselves.

“While this Prime Minister fails to deliver the integrity he promised and preserves the rotten standards regime he inherited as the Tories resist tighter rules, Labour has a plan to clean up politics with an Independent Ethics and Integrity Commission to restore standards in public life.”

More MPs under investigation

This comes after the commissioner opened investigations into three Conservative MPs last week.

Hancock is being investigated for allegedly “lobbying the Commissioner in a manner calculated or intended to influence his consideration of whether a breach of the Code of Conduct has occurred”. No further details about the potential breach have been published, and the launch of an investigation does not mean that the rule in question has been broken.

Since leaving office Hancock has registered significant outside earnings from media appearances and speeches. He was a runner up on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here last year, prompting dozens of complaints to the then Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone.

The commissioner also announced investigations into Henry Smith and Scott Benton. Both MPs are alleged to have used facilities provided by the public purse, stationery in Smith’s case and a parliamentary email by Benton.