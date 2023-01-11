The Prime Minister had previously refused to confirm whether or not has has used private healthcare.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has finally confirmed he has used private healthcare in the past, but said he is registered with an NHS GP.

Responding to a question from Labour MP Cat Smith about dentist waiting times in his first PMQs of 2023, Sunak said: “I am registered with an NHS GP. I have used independent healthcare in the past.”

Advertisement

He added that he is grateful for his local NHS hospital, and “proud to come from an NHS family.”

In the past, the Prime Minister refused to confirm whether or not he had used private healthcare. On Sunday (8 January), he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation. But it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”

Advertisement

Downing Street also previously failed to deny that Sunak uses private healthcare, saying his medical arrangements were not in the public interest.

Advertisement