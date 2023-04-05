Negotiations have broken down though both sides say they remain committed to getting a deal

Discussions reached a critical juncture last week, amid reports that the company would have to consider going into administration, prompting further strike threats from the union.

Royal Mail says it has improved its offer, now up to 10% over three years and a lump sum payment, while CWU has accused the company of only publishing “selected aspects” of the latest offer and misleading workers about the remaining sticking points.

Union sources have told NationalWorld that the treatment of around 400 disciplinary cases - many relating to the conduct of union representatives during the dispute- remains a major point of contention.

No agreement

Talks aimed at resolving a long-running dispute at the Royal Mail have ended without agreement, according to statements from both Royal Mail and CWU published today (5 April). The company has been meeting the Communication Workers Union to try to reach a deal over pay, jobs and conditions.

The long-running dispute reached a new peak last week as it was reported that Royal Mail told the union that it may need to file for administration if the dispute was not resolved.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “After 11 months of talks, including mediation by Sir Brendan Barber and Acas, we are deeply concerned that our talks with CWU have concluded without an agreement.

“We made substantial efforts to reach an agreement, including making a number of further improvements to our offer. These improvements were all based on feedback from the CWU, and we were hopeful that the CWU would put a deal to its members.

“We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the CWU. We have been clear throughout the dispute that not transforming our network and working practices is not an option in a business losing more than £1 million a day.” Royal Mail said it had increased its pay offer and extended the deal until April 2025.

CWU has accused the company of publishing “selected aspects” of the latest offer and claiming the main points of contention are terms and conditions for new entrants, which the union said “is not true”.

”We have seen these actions throughout this dispute from the employer and we know you will not be fazed,” they said.

A union source told NationalWorld that there are around 400 disciplinary cases involving union members and representatives, with around 100 people sacked already.

The Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson was accused of getting involved personally in a disciplinary case during a recent select committee hearing. He has denied this.

In a letter sent out to staff, the company said an offer of an independent review of conduct cases carried out by a senior lawyer was raised in the talks.

A CWU spokesperson said: “The company advised the union that the directors who have been leading negotiations are no longer available and that the Board will be meeting today to determine their next steps.

“There has been progress in several areas, and the union made it clear last night that we are willing to continue negotiations today and tomorrow to finalise an agreement. This offer has been reiterated to the company this morning. We will be consulting with the union’s Postal Executive later today and considering all available options with regards to our next steps.