Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A by-election is under way in the Runcorn and Helsby constituency after the resignation of Labour MP Mike Amesbury following his conviction for assault and subsequent suspension from the Labour Party.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amesbury, who won the seat in the 2023 general election with a majority of 14,696 over Reform UK, told the BBC: “I’m going to step aside at the earliest opportunity.

“I’ve got processes I must go through, staff for example – there’s a statutory process in terms of redundancies. It’s not only me out of a job, so to speak, although it’s more than a job, it was a calling for me. I’ve loved most of my time being a Member of Parliament.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened to Mike Amesbury?

In January, Amesbury pleaded guilty to assaulting constituent Paul Fellows, 45, in a street in Frodsham, Cheshire, during the early hours of October 26. CCTV footage showed the MP punching Mr Fellows to the head, knocking him down, and then hitting him at least five more times while he was on the road.

Amesbury was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, after spending three nights in HMP Altcourse. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, a 120-day alcohol monitoring requirement , an anger management course, and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court, where he is charged with assault. The Runcorn and Helsby MP is accused of attacking a 45-year-old man in Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, which was reported to officers at 2.48am on October 26. Picture date: Thursday January 16, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Amesbury. Photo credit should read: Ian Cooper/PA Wire | Ian Cooper/PA Wire

He told the BBC: “If people think that’s lightly, so be it. I’ve been punished accordingly. I’m going to lose the family home, my livelihood, and I’ll walk away with a criminal record.”

Amesbury has been sitting as an independent MP since his suspension from Labour following his arrest. He later resigned from the party entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is there a by-election?

Members of Parliament cannot directly resign. Instead, they must be appointed to a nominal Crown office, either the Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds or the Manor of Northstead, which legally disqualifies them from sitting in the House of Commons and triggers a by-election.

Who are the candidates in Runcorn and Helsby by-election?

Labour has selected Karen Shore, former deputy leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, as its candidate. Reform UK is fielding Sarah Pochin, a former magistrate.

According to the Guardian, two polls have suggested Nigel Farage’s party is on track to overturn Labour’s 14,700 majority in the first electoral test of Keir Starmer’s premiership.