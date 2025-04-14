The former MP and aide to ex-prime minister Rishi Sunak is among 15 people charged with gambling offences following an investigation into bets placed on the timing of the 2024 election, the Gambling Commission said. | UK Parliament/PA Wire

Former Conservative MP Craig Williams is among 15 people who have been charged after bets were placed on the timing of the 2024 general election, the Gambling Commission has revealed.

Williams was among a number of people linked to the Conservative Party reported to have made bets on the election date, which was called by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The former Montgomeryshire MP admitted at the time to having a “flutter” on the election date just days before it was announced in May last year.

Among others facing charges are Russell George, the Tory Senedd member for Montgomeryshire, and Nick Mason, a former chief data officer for the party.

Following the Gambling Commission’s announcement, Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar said George had been suspended from the Conservative group in the Senedd, which he described as “a neutral act pending the outcome of the justice process”.

The investigation, which began in June 2024 as the election campaign took place, focused on “individuals suspected of using confidential information – specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date – to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets”, according to the Gambling Commission.

Such actions would be considered a criminal offence under the Gambling Act 2005. Alongside Williams, George and Mason, those facing charges included Laura Saunders, 37, of Bristol, who was Conservative candidate for Bristol North West at the election.

The other people charged with cheating include a former police officer, the Gambling Commission said.

They are:

– Simon Chatfield, 51, (DOB: 19/03/1974), of Farnham, Surrey, a former chief marketing officer for the Conservative Party

– Russell George, 50, (DOB: 27/04/1974), Tory Senedd member for Montgomeryshire

– Amy Hind, 34, (DOB: 13/07/1990), Loughton, Essex, IG10

– Anthony Hind, 36, (DOB: 12/09/1988), Loughton, Essex, IG10

– Jeremy Hunt, 55, (DOB: 08/04/1970), Horne, Horley, RH6, (former Police Officer)

– Thomas James, 38, (DOB: 15/09/1986), Brecon, Wales, LD3

– Charlotte Lang, 36, (DOB: 15/02/1989), Brixton, SW9

– Anthony Lee, 47, (DOB: 24/04/1977), Bristol, BS1

– Iain Makepeace, 47, (DOB: 15/08/1977), Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE16

– Nick Mason, 51, (DOB: 03/10/1973), a former chief data officer for the party

– Paul Place, 53, (DOB: 11/05/1971), Hammersmith, London, W6

– James Ward, 40, (DOB: 12/08/1984), London, E11

– Jacob Willmer, 39, (DOB: 06/07/1985), Richmond, London, TW9

The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.