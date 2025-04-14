Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Champ is back! Britain’s greatest ever Speedway champion Tai Woffinden sent fans into overdrive as he delivered a long-awaited update on his health with his trademark sense of humour.

Speedway devotees have been sending prayers and best wishes to Tai Woffinden and his family ever since the horror crash which saw him hospitalised in an induced coma. His wife had asked for space to allow him to heal after he underwent major surgeries and blood transfusions.

Over the weekend, the racer took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself in his hospital bearing a huge smile. He wrote: “Hey guys, turns out my injuries and in induced coma ain’t no joke. I’m on the mend, but please bear with me for now. I just need a little more time to rest and gather my thoughts. I’ll update you all later on in the week.”

It is the first bit of positive news since the accident which happened at the start of a race in Poland and saw three riders collide.

Gaittman wrote: “Dude, it’s absolutely amazing to see you awake and smiling in bed! So bloody happy!! You had everyone worried for a while. Now people REALLY know you’re hard as nails! Love to you and the family. Rest up. Heal well.”

Dano_Ingr added: “Great to see that Woffy Smile back!! Dude like everyone else, hope each day gets easier for you. Stay strong.”

Greghancock 45 posted: “They don’t make any tougher than you Woffy. Got you in our thoughts dude.”

Busssuggs1 wrote: “Gotta say seeing that smile is the best news any of us could ever have. Keep on getting back to being you Woffy. THe Speedway world in behind you.”

Dan_woods_21 posted: “You had us all worried there! But should have known you’d be alright - becoming a bit of a pro at this injury malarkey now even if it is at the expense of Faye’s (Tai’s wife) sanity. Glad to see your on the mend mate.”

The crash happened at Rzeszów in Poland on Sunday, March 30. Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred just after the start of the race and also involved two other riders Bartosz Bańbor and Franciszek Majewski. All three are believed to have collided with an inflatable barrier at the first turn. Tai suffered by far the worst injuries of the three. The race was immediately halted.

The Rzeszów club confirmed: “The patient was transported to our hospital by Air Ambulance ok. the hours are 7:00 pm. He was admitted to the hospital with a multisocial injury, numerous fractured limbs and a chest injury. He was operated on by the orthopaedic and surgical team until 2:00 a.m.

“At the moment his condition is stable, mechanically ventilated and remains in a pharmacological coma. He is in the Intensive Care Clinic where he remains under the care of his doctors. Decisions regarding further treatment will be made after further orthopaedic consultations.”

- The rider’s former Polish club Wroclaw said on social: “Unfortunately a very serious accident in Krosno was reported by Tai Woffinden. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

The devastating crash happened just nine months after Tai had his 2024 season ended early when he broke his elbow. It was only his second competitive meeting after the last crash which also took place in Poland.