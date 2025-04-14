Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose in the play-off at Augusta National to win the Masters 2025.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Rory McIlroy was seen embracing his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy after winning the Masters 2025, the first person he was seen hugging was his caddie Harry Diamond. In the post-Masters press conference Rory Mcllroy said: “I have known Harry since I was seven years old.

Rory also revealed that "I met him on the putting green at Holywood Golf Club.We have had so many good times together.He has been like a big brother to me the whole way through my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory went on to say that "To be able to share this with him after all the close calls that we have had, all the crap that he has had to take from people that don't know anything about the game.

"This one is just as much his as it is mine.

"He is a massive part of what I do and I couldn't think of anyone better to share it with than him."

Who is Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond, how much does he earn, what are his winnings from the Masters? Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is consoled by his caddie Harry Diamond after making a bogey on the 18th hole during the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

How much does Rory Mcllroy’s caddie Harry Diamond earn?

Rory Mcllroy is walking away from Augusta National with a $4.2 million check, but how much does his caddie Harry Diamond earn? According to Golf Monthly, “If we consider how much Diamond might have earned in 2025, two victories at prestigious PGA Tour events through the first quarter of the year could easily have helped the caddie collect almost $900,000 in bonuses - an outstanding figure when you consider that's over $100,000 higher than the average figure a PGA Tour player has banked prior to The Masters.”

According to TalkSport, “McIlroy received $4.2m after beating Justin Rose in a play-off, which meant Diamond took home his cut of $420,000.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How close are Rory Mcllroy and Harry Diamond?

Rory Mcllroy and Harry Diamond are very close and Harry was Rory’s best man when he married Erica Stoll. Rory once said of Harry that I was an only child and Harry was a big brother. We’re very close. I love having him on the bag. I’m a different person. And I’m never going to give him sh** even if something goes wrong. It would not be worth it.”