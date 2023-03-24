Humza Yousaf has been facing off against Kate Forbes and Ash Regan to become the next SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland

Despite criticism for NHS Scotland's performance during his tenure as Health Secretary, and for his support of the SNP's controversial gender reforms, Humza Yousaf has emerged as one of the front-runners in the race to replace outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Yousaf faces competition from Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan. A winner is set to be announced when voting ends on Monday, 27 March.

Yousaf is one of the best known names on the ballot, having held various high-profile positions in the Scottish government over the past few years and being touted as Sturgeon's continuity candidate. While she has not publicly announced a preferred candidate, Sturgeon is believed to favour her long-time ally.

But how did he get his start in politics, and how did he rise up in the SNP ranks? Here’s everything you new to know about Humza Yousaf and his political career.

Early life

Yousaf was born in Glasgow, 1985. His father immigrated to Scotland in the 1960s from Pakistan, with his mother, who is of South Asian descent, moving to the country from Kenya.

He was educated at an independent school in Glasgow, Hutchesons’ Grammar School. Yousaf has spoken previously about how his interest in politics grew during his time at the school.

Yousaf got his start in politics at the University of Glasgow. He thrived in student politics, leading the university’s Muslim Students Association, and becoming involved in the Student’ Representative Council.

He joined the SNP in 2005 during his time at university and became an independence supporter when he was inspired by speeches given by former leader Alex Salmond. Prior to running as a candidate himself, Yousaf campaigned for the party, including during the SNP's first successful Holyrood election in 2007.

He went on to work as a parliamentary assistant for prominent figures in the party, including Salmond and later Sturgeon. He also held the role of the SNP’s communications officer.

Youngest minister in Scottish Government history

In 2011, at the age of 26, Yousaf became the youngest MSP elected to office representing the Glasgow Pollok constituency. As a Scottish-Pakistani man, he notably took his oath in English and Urdu. His first term in office would see him take up junior ministerial positions, the first for a Scottish Asian man and follower of the Islamic faith in the Scottish parliament.

Salmond appointed him as minister for external affairs and international development during his time in power. Yousaf was later appointed minister for Europe and international development by Sturgeon in 2014, and again moved to the position of transport minister as Sturgeon formed her second government.

Humza Yousaf became a prominent figure in the SNP during after his first election win. (Credit: Getty Images)

Justice Secretary

Yousaf remained a close ally of Sturgeon throughout her premiership. He was rewarded with the position of Justice Secretary in 2018.

However, his time in the role was criticised by some opponents who called out certain policies Yousaf was responsible for implementing. This included the highly-publicised Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill.

The bill, which would eventually be accepted by MSPs, was criticised for a clamp down on freedom of speech. Among the opponents included the Catholic Church, which voiced concerns that opposition to same-sex marriage or other gender views.

The bill was parallel with the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, which would be eventually repealed in 2018. Initially tabled to crackdown on sectarianism in Scottish football, some MSPs argued that football fans were being unfairly targeted and failed to actually tackle the problem due to the interpretation of vaguely-worded term “offensive behaviour”.

Health and Social Care Secretary

In the midst of the Covid pandemic, Sturgeon moved Yousaf into the position of Health Secretary after he was re-elected at the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections. He succeeded Jeane Freeman, who had stepped down as an MSP at the 2021 election.

Yousaf battled with rising Covid rates in Scotland, with the World Health Organisation stating that six areas in the country ranked within Europe’s hotspots for Covid infections in July 2021. However, he also oversaw the ongoing and widespread rollout of the successful vaccine campaign in Scotland.

NHS waiting times have also been a sticking point for Yousaf. Ambulance waiting times hit a reported average of six hours in Scotland under his tenure as Health Secretary.

Yousaf and Sturgeon have been close political allies for much of his time in parliament. (Credit: Getty Images)

Political views

Yousaf is considered to be the continuity candidate in the 2023 SNP leadership election. He has remained close to Sturgeon and aligned with her politics for many years.

While his opponents Forbes and Regan have both voiced concerns over proposed gender reforms in Scotland, Yousaf has remained in favour of the legislation which would make changing gender legally easier for trans people.

He has also vocally supported same-sex marriage. Amid a spotlight being shone on Forbes’ views on the topic, it was revealed that he was absent for the final vote on same-sex marriage being legalised in Scotland, although voted in favour of it in earlier readings.

Yousaf has remained a staunch supporter of independence throughout his political career, however voiced that he did not agree with Sturgeon's plans to use the next general election as a ‘de facto’ referendum on the topic after the Scottish Government was blocked by the Supreme Court in their plans to hold a legal referendum without the consent of Westminster.

