The Conservative Party said that Rishi Sunak is conducting a Cabinet reshuffle with reports that Suella Braverman has been sacked as Home Secretary.

Suella Braverman has been sacked as Home Secretary as part of a wider Cabinet reshuffle by Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister asked Braverman to leave the government this morning and she has accepted, the BBC reported. The Conservative Party said this was part of a ministerial reshuffle as Sunak “strengthens his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future".

It comes after Braverman wrote an unauthorised article in the Times saying the police force was "playing favourites" by not blocking the Armistice Day march arranged by who she termed "pro-Palestinian mobs". This drew condemnation from senior policing figures, such as former chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor, who said Braverman’s comment “crosses the line” by breaking the convention that a Home Secretary should not question the operational integrity of the police.

On Saturday, there were violent scenes as far-right mobs stormed the Cenotaph with Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist saying "a week of intense debate about protest and policing" combined with the geo-political backdrop to "increase community tensions", with Labour saying Braverman inflamed the situation.

This is the second time Braverman has had to step down as Home Secretary after she resigned under Liz Truss for breaching the ministerial code by sending an official document to an ally outside of government from her personal email. She’s frequently freelanced on rhetoric and policy, from describing illegal immigration as an “invasion” to pro-Palestine protests as “hate marches” and recently saying rough sleeping in tents was often a “lifestyle choice”. Sunak refused to repeat any of those statements.

There are a wide array of candidates who could potentially replace Braverman. Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, has long been tipped for a big job, while Michelle Donelan, the Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, is a Sunak ally who could get a promotion.