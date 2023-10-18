The latest odds have revealed which political party is likely to win at the by-election in Tamworth - an area held by the Conservatives since 2010

The latest odds have revealed which political party is likely to win at the by-election in Tamworth. (Photo: Getty Images)

Voters will go to the polls in Tamworth tomorrow (Thursday 19 October), a constituency that would have once been considered a safe Conservative seat. The by-election in the town is being held after their former Tory MP, Chirs Pincher, resigned. Pincher handed in his notice after he was investigated by the Commons Standards Committee for groping two men in London’s exclusive Carlton Club last year.

Pincher had held the Staffordshire seat since 2010 and the Conservative candidate, Andrew Cooper, will be hoping to continue the Tory hold on the town. Today (Wednesday 18 October) Cooper has been slammed as “nasty” after it has been surfaced that he posted a diagram he had drawn to Facebook in 2020 telling parents who cannot feed their children to “f*** off”. Otto English posted a picture of the screenshotted Facebook post from 2020 on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying “hadn’t heard of Cooper before but frankly Tamworth deserves better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour will be looking to take the seat of the Tories, however the party’s leader Keir Starmer has noted that it will be a “tough ask”. The by-election will be a high test of public opinion and the result is likely to shift the mood in Westminster - most likely either to the Conservatives or Labour’s joy.

The contest in Tamworth is crucial because the seat is a test of how other so-called "red wall" constituencies might vote. The results will be announced early on Friday morning (20 October). No formal polling has been done of Tamworth constituency, however here are the latest odds.

The latest odds have revealed which political party is likely to win at the by-election in Tamworth. (Photo: Getty Images)

What are the latest polls for the Tamworth by-election?

Star Sports told NationalWorld that Labour are currently the “strong favourites” to win tomorrow’s by-election in Tamworth. The firm has Labour as the 1/4 favourites to win, with the Conservatives 5/2, and the Liberal Democrats 100/1.

Luke Tarr, head of PR at Star Sports said: “With voters set to go to the polling stations in tomorrow’s by-election in Tamworth, we make Labour the strong favourites to sweep up Chris Pincher’s old constituency. Labour candidate Sarah Edwards is 1/4 to secure the most votes and eat into the Tory’s ever-decreasing majority, with outspoken Conservative candidate Andrew Cooper a 5/2 shot.” He added: “We don’t expect the seat to go to any other party, but should there be a major upset on the day, the Lib Dems’ Sunny Virk is 100/1 to claim a famous victory.”

Advertisement

Advertisement