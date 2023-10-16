The full list of candidates who are standing in the Tamworth by-election - following Tory MP Chris Pincher’s resignation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A by-election will take place in Tamworth on Thursday (19 October) following the resignation of Conservative MP Chris Pincher. Pincher was elected to the seat with a majority of more than 19,000 in 2019, however the former Conservative deputy whip resigned after he lost an appeal against a proposed Commons suspension for drunkenly groping two men at the Carlton Club in central London last year.

In its reports, the Standards Committee stated that the MP’s actions last summer were “profoundly damaging”. His resignation then triggered a by-election in his constituency of Tamworth, in Staffordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations closed on 22 September with candidates declaring their intentions to replace Pincher. Rishi Sunak said the Tories were going to "fight very hard" for the seat while Labour leader Keir Starmer said winning the by-election will be a “tough ask”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tamworth by-election, from who the candidates are to how you can vote.

Who are the candidates for the Tamworth by-election?

Conservative: Andrew Cooper

Andrew Cooper has been a councillor in Tamworth since 2021 and was raised on a council estate in the town. He previously served in the Army and said he wants to represent Tamworth “in parliament to ensure that the voices of our community are heard loud and clear."

Labour: Sarah Edwards

Sarah Edwards is a union organiser and a former NHS governor. She said people are “tired of the scandal and sleaze” and “just want a hard-working MP who has a track record of delivery”.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Labour's candidate for the Tamworth by-election Sarah Edwards (left). (Photo: Getty Images)

Green Party: Dr Sue Howarth

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Sue Howarth is a biologist and former university lecturer who previously chaired the Royal Society of Biology in the West Midlands. If she was elected she said she would be “another Green voice at the heart of Westminster to back up the fantastic work already being done by Caroline Lucas MP."

Liberal Democrat: Sunny Virk

Sunny Virk is a barrister and mediator who grew up in the Midlands. He said he will "hold the Conservatives to account for their failings” and that he “fights” for “every vote."

UKIP: Robert Bilcliff

Robert Bilcliff has been chosen as Ukip’s candidate. He said he will support his party’s manifesto which includes "free speech, defeating the Woke madness, scrapping ULEZ and stopping uncontrolled immigration and the indoctrination of our children".

Reform UK: Ian Cooper

Ian Cooper is a business, sales and marketing director and a Tamworth resident. He said Reform UK will offer “something fresh and new, with a positive vision of the UK”.

Independent: Peter Longman

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Longman is an independent candidate contesting the election.

Britain First: Ashlea Simon

Ashlea Simon is chairman of Britain First and a Salford resident. She said if she gets elected she will “deport every foreign criminal, every illegal immigrant” and “send back every boat”. She added that the party “will put British people first in every circumstance."

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party: Howling Laud Hope