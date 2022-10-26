The new Prime Minister will face questions from the Labour leader after appointing a new Cabinet

Rishi Sunak will face his first Commons appearance as Prime Minister on Wednesday as he begins the task of uniting his party and restoring the UK’s economic credibility.

The new PM will square off against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer later, fresh from appointing a new Cabinet that saw him cull nearly a dozen of Liz Truss’s top-tier ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg. Sunak also revived the careers of several MPs after bringing back Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden were among the first world leaders Sunak spoke to on Tuesday evening after he was officially appointed PM, telling Zelensky that the UK’s support for the war-torn country would be as “strong as ever under his premiership”.

Both leaders "reaffirmed the special relationship" between the UK and US - and "agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression".

He also made time to speak with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, in a stark contrast with Truss.

Rishi Sunak will face his first Commons appearance as Prime Minister today (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today will be the first test of how unified the party is since its change of leadership and it comes after Sunak warned of “difficult decisions” in his first public address on Tuesday, as he criticised the legacy left behind Truss’s brief tenure.

He said: “Some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions – quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless. I’ve been elected as leader of my party and your Prime Minister in part to fix them – and that work begins immediately.”

What time is PMQs today?

Prime Minister’s Questions will take place at its usual time of midday (12pm), with the session lasting for about half an hour.

How can I watch PMQs live?

PMQs is available to watch via a live stream on NationalWorld TV and on this page. It is also broadcast live on BBC News, Sky New and the UK Parliament YouTube channel .

Advertisement

When will the new Cabinet meet?

Sunak is expected to hold a meeting of his new-look Cabinet as soon as on Wednesday morning, with his top team of ministers consisting of allies, former Truss backers and several figures from the right-wing of the Conservative Party. A No 10 source said that the new Cabinet “brings the talents of the party together” and that it reflects a “unified party”.

Raab, who was among several Sunak loyalists rewarded with key roles, was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and won a return to Justice Secretary. Elsewhere, Mark Harper was handed the role of Transport Secretary, while former Education Secretary Sir Gavin Williamson returned to government as minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office.

Opponents and rivals took some spots too, with Penny Mordaunt kept in place as Commons leader while Truss ally Therese Coffey became Environment Secretary. Michael Gove will return to his old role of Levelling Up Secretary and both Ben Wallace and James Cleverly kept their jobs as Defence Secretary and Foreign Secretary respectively.

The most controversial appointment was the return of Suella Braverman to Home Secretary, just days after she dramatically quit after being accused of breaching the ministerial code.

Advertisement

Sunak, who earlier promised that his new government would be one of “integrity”, immediately faced questions about the decision to re-hire Braverman as Labour accused the new PM of “putting party before country”.

The coming days are expected to bring details of what policies Sunak might pursue alongside continuing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, as the work to fill the £40 billion pound black hole in the country’s finances inherited from the Truss administration.

Hunt’s fiscal statement is still scheduled for 31 October, but there is speculation that the date may shift. The Times reports that Sunak is considering postponing the statement so he has more time to “get under the bonnet” of the Treasury’s plans.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly suggested on Wednesday that the statement could be delayed as Sunak wants to ensure it “matches his priorities”. Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: “Obviously the date of that fiscal statement was originally set with no expectation of a change of prime minister. We’ve now had a change of prime minister.

“Thankfully that’s happened very quickly, because nobody wants uncertainty. But the Prime Minister was appointed less than 24 hours ago. He is in the process of forming a Government. He will want some time with his Chancellor to make sure that the fiscal statement matches his priorities.