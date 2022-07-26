Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were taking questions from the public when the transmission on the TalkTV and The Sun debate was cut

A Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss has been put on hold after an incident occured in the studio through the debate.

TalkTV have confirmed that a medical incident involving debate host Kate McCann forced the show off-air.

But what happened, and what has TalkTV and The Sun said about the situation?

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were answering questions from the public when the debate was paused due to host Kate McCann fainting. (Credit: PA)

What happened at the Tory leadership debate?

The event, hosted by TalkTV and The Sun, saw members of the public asked both candidates direct questions on various topics such as the cost of living and the NHS.

Ms Truss was answering a questions when a crash was heard, with the Foreign Secretary looking shocked before tentatively leaving her podium, appearing to try to help the situation.

The transmission was then cut, with a technical issue message placed on screen.

The TalkTV and The Sun debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss has been disrupted due to an incident within the studio. (Credit: PA)

The TalkTV stream began transmitting an unscheduled live chat show hosted by presenter Ian Collins.

Mr Collins told viewers that there had been a “medical issue” within the studio, and said that everyone in the studio, including Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, was ok.

It has now been confirmed by TalkTV that debate host, Kate McCann, fainted while on-air.

What has TalkTV and The Sun said about the situation?

The broadcaster said that the presenter was “fine”, but that the debate could not continue.

A statement from TalkTV said: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate.

“We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss sent their best whishes to Ms McCann following the incident.

Mr Sunak tweeted: “Good news that you’re already recovering @KateEMcCann.

“It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly.”

Ms Truss said: “Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end.

“Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the @TheSun @TalkTV team again soon.”

Who is Kate McCann?

Debate host Kate McCann is said to be “fine” after fainting live on-air. (Credit: PA)

Kate McCann is the current political editor for TalkTV.

Prior to her appointment at the news channel earlier this year, Ms McCann worked as a Westminster correspondant for Sky News.