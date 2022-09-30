LivePolitics live: Truss and Kwarteng to meet Budget watchdog amid market turmoil after mini budget
The Prime Minister and the Chancellor will meet with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) today after days of market turmoil following last week’s tax-cutting mini-budget.
Treasury and Downing Street sources hit back at suggestions it was an emergency meeting, while Treasury minister Andrew Griffith played down its significance, labelling it a “very good idea”.
The meeting with OBR chair Richard Hughes will be seen as the latest effort by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.
It comes after a week of chaos in the financial markets which saw the pound plummet and fears of rocketing mortgage bills sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-budget last week.
Ms Truss defended the mini-budget in a round of media interviews on Thursday saying “urgent action” was needed to protect the country from rising energy bills and to get the economy growing.
In her first public comments since Kwarteng’s statement plunged the financial markets into turmoil, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds the government had to take action to “get Britain moving” and to deal with inflation.
On Wednesday the Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.
UK politics live - Truss to meet Budget watchdog amid market turmoil
Last updated: Friday, 30 September, 2022, 09:40
PM committed to economic plan
The Prime Minister and Chancellor have both said they are still committed to the economic plan set out in last week’s mini-budget, espite the growing unease.
Both Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng argue that their £45 billion package of tax cuts is the “right plan” for the economy.
It comes after Mr Kwarteng has come under fresh pressure to explain why his mini-budget was delivered without an up-to-date forecast from the OBR, after the watchdog revealed that it had prepared a draft forecast for the new Chancellor on his first day in office.
The lack of such a forecast had been one of the issues that reportedly troubled the City after the Chancellor’s announcement.
OBR chair Richard Hughes confirmed in a letter to the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and the party’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss, that the body sent “a draft economic and fiscal forecast to the new Chancellor on September 6, his first day in office”.
He wrote: “We offered, at the time, to update that forecast to take account of subsequent data and to reflect the economic and fiscal impact of any policies the Government announced in time for it to be published alongside the ‘fiscal event’.”
Truss and Kwarteng to meet with OBR on Friday
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are set to meet with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday as the economic crisis rumbles on.
The pair will be seeking to reassure markets that they have the situation under control after the pound hit an all-time low against foreign currency.
However, the Treasury and Downing Street have denied that the meeting with OBR chair Richard Hughes has been an emergency intervention.
OBR: Kwarteng refused forecast ahead of mini-budget
The Office for Budget Responsibility has confirmed that it had offered to forecast Chancellor’s Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget ahead of its announcement last Friday, however the Chancellor refused this offer.
In a letter written in response to SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and SNP MP Alison Thewliss, Richard Hughes the chair of the OBR said that the OBR has written to Mr Kwarteng on his first day in office to offer to draft a forecast for economic policies.
Budgets announced in the House of Commons are traditionally forecasted by the OBR prior to it being announced.
Mr Hughes added: “We offered, at the time, to update that forecast to take account of subsequent data and to reflect the economic and fiscal impact of any policies the Government announced in time for it to be published alongside the ‘fiscal event’.”
“In the event, we were not commissioned to produce an updated forecast alongside the Chancellor’s Growth Plan on 23 September, although we would have been in a position to do so to a standard that satisfied the legal requirements of the Charter for Budget Responsibility.”
Mr Kwarteng has come under fire for failing to preapre the forecast ahead of time, instead announcing that a “medium-term fiscal plan” will be announced on 23 November.
Nicola Sturgeon: ‘what planet is the PM living on?'
Scotland’s First Minister has taken a swipe at Liz Truss, after the prime minister suggested that she should mirror the UK government’s tax cuts north of the border.
Writing on Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Hard to know what to say to the suggestion I should mirror policies (tax cuts for richest) that have sunk the £, crashed the mortgage market, pushed pensions to the brink, imperilled public services & forced a Bank of England bailout. What planet is the PM living on?”
Earlier this afternoon, Truss had defended her “Growth Plan” on Twitter.
YouGov survey shows widening gap between Labour and Conservatives
A new YouGov poll has shown that Labour’s lead over the Conservative Party has surged once again.
Labour are currently leading the poll for Westminster voting intentions, with 54% - up nine points from last week.
The Tories have lost a further seven points, sitting with 21%.
This gives Labour an astounding 33-point lead in the poll, which was conducted in the aftermath of last week’s mini-budget. This is the largest lead by a political party in polling terms since he later 1990s, according to YouGov.
Kwarteng: mini-budget was ‘absolutely essential’
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has doubled down on his controverisal mini-budget saying that it was “absolutely essential”.
Defending his policies to reporters while on a trip to Darlington, Mr Kwarteng said: “What we are focusing on is delivering the growth plan and making sure with things like our energy intervention that people people right across this country are protected.
“Without growth you are not going to get the public services, we are not going to generate the income and the tax revenue to pay for public services.
“That’s why the mini-budget was absolutely essential in re-setting the debate around growth and focusing us on delivering much better outcomes for our people.”
Treasury: ministers will be asked to take ‘disciplined’ approach to spending
A Treasury spokesperson has said that ministers will be asked to “take a responsible and disciplined approach to spending focused on the things that matter most”.
In response to reports that the Treasury would write to Cabinet ministers asking them to make efficiency cuts after the mini budget, a spokesperson said: “The British taxpayer expects government to run as efficiently and effectively as possible.
“As usual, it is critical that we stick to budgets which is why we’re asking departments to take a responsible and disciplined approach to spending focused on the things that matter most, including driving growth.”
Further details are expected to be set out by Government departments in coming weeks.
Kwasi Kwarteng says Government is ‘sticking to the growth plan’
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that the Government is “sticking to the growth plan” and that it is “going to help people with energy bills”.
Union chief in general election call
A union leader has called for a general election in response to the financial crisis gripping the country.
Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said the Government needed to take its “head out of the sand”.
She added: “Ministers must listen to the world’s economic experts urging them to junk this disastrous financial experiment.”
“Liz Truss must stop the chaos and abandon last week’s mini-budget. There must also be an election soon so people can tell the Prime Minister what they really think of her plans to take us all to hell in a handcart.”
Labour call for Chancellor to rethink economic plan
Shadow treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden has repeated Labour’s call for Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to rethink his economic growth plan.
Speaking to BBC News, he said: “This was a reckless act of choice which has wreaked havoc in financial markets. We had the extraordinary intervention by the Bank of England to stop major pension funds going off a cliff.
“It is really important now that we try to get some stability back into those markets and in the longer term restore the economic credibility of the country.
“What is more important here? The Chancellor and the Prime Minister saving face or saving the mortgage payments of millions of people across the country?
“This is going to have a real and damaging impact where payments could go up hundreds or thousands of pounds a year. They have got to reconsider this.”