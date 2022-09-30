Follow our politics live blog for all the latest news and analysis from the NationalWorld team.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor will meet with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) today after days of market turmoil following last week’s tax-cutting mini-budget.

Treasury and Downing Street sources hit back at suggestions it was an emergency meeting, while Treasury minister Andrew Griffith played down its significance, labelling it a “very good idea”.

The meeting with OBR chair Richard Hughes will be seen as the latest effort by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.

It comes after a week of chaos in the financial markets which saw the pound plummet and fears of rocketing mortgage bills sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-budget last week.

Ms Truss defended the mini-budget in a round of media interviews on Thursday saying “urgent action” was needed to protect the country from rising energy bills and to get the economy growing.

In her first public comments since Kwarteng’s statement plunged the financial markets into turmoil, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds the government had to take action to “get Britain moving” and to deal with inflation.

Advertisement

On Wednesday the Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates and analysis from NationalWorld reporters.