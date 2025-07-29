UK to recognise Palestine in September unless Israel takes action, says Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will formally recognise the state of Palestine “in September” unless Israel takes “substantive steps” to end what he described as the “appalling situation in Gaza”.

The announcement follows a Cabinet meeting convened during Parliament’s summer recess, where senior ministers were recalled to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. According to a readout from Downing Street, the Prime Minister told ministers that “now was the right time to move this position forward” regarding Palestinian statehood.

“He said that because of the increasingly intolerable situation in Gaza and the diminishing prospect of a peace process towards a two-state solution, now was the right time to move this position forward,” the statement read.

“He said that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine in September, before UNGA (UN General Assembly), unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.”

Speaking from Downing Street’s state dining room, Starmer told reporters that the Government would “make an assessment in September on how far the parties have met these steps. No one should have a veto over our decision,” he added.

The move comes amid mounting pressure for the UK to act, as warnings from the United Nations point to a looming famine in Gaza. In a firm shift in tone, the Prime Minister said the British public is “revolted” by scenes of starvation and suffering.

Starmer also reiterated the need for urgent humanitarian access: “We and our allies need to see at least 500 trucks entering Gaza every day” to deliver aid.

“The UK will keep working with its allies to end the suffering, get aid flooding into Gaza and deliver a more stable future for the Middle East,” he said. “Because I know that is what the British people desperately want to see.”