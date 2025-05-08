Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reports suggest that the US is set to announce a major trade deal with the UK, following a statement from US President Donald Trump.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US leader has teased that his country has reached a “major trade deal” with a “highly respected country”. It comes following Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’, which saw higher tariffs slapped on exports into the US, sparking global trade wars with regions such as the EU, Canada and China.

He took to his own social media site, Truth Social, to share that a deal had been met “with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country”. He revealed that a news conference would be held in the Oval Office at 10am local time (3pm BST) on Thursday, May 8, where details of the new deal will be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports suggest that the UK has signed a "major trade deal" with the US after President Donald Trump revealed that his country has come to an agreement with a "highly respected country". | Getty Images

Multiple outlets, including The New York Times, have reported that the country in question is the UK. However, these reports are as of yet unconfirmed by Trump or the UK Government.

While Trump did not go into full details of the new deal, he did say that the announcement would be the “first of many”.

The possible deal comes as the UK revealed a new trade deal with India earlier this week. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer revealed on Tuesday (May 6) that there will be dramatic tariff reductions on scotch whisky and car exports to India, while levies on aerospace, electrical and other food products will also fall under the new deal.

Starmer said: “We are now in a new era for trade and the economy. That means going further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy, putting more money in working people’s pockets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Today we have agreed a landmark deal with India – one of the fastest growing economies in the world, which will grow the economy and deliver for British people and business.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the new agreement as a “historic milestone” and an “ambitious and mutually beneficial” trade deal that will “catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies”.