UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to take on Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons later today.

It won’t be an easy session for the Prime Minister, who, after only a month into the job, is facing an in-party rebellion over policy, more departing Tory MPs and criticism over his Cabinet choices.

On Tuesday (22 November), former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith announced she would be standing down at the next election - and just hours later, William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitution Affairs select committee, said he was quitting Parliament too.

Soon after this setback came another blow as Sunak was forced to pull a vote on planning reforms and a flagship Levelling Up policy due next Monday (28 November) amid significant pushback from Conservative Party backbenchers.

All this and more is likely to be discussed today (23 November), so keep reading to find out when PMQs starts - and how you can watch the face-off between Sunak and Starmer in the House of Commons.

Rishi Sunak will be taking on Keir Starmer during today’s PMQs in the House of Commons. Credit: Getty Images

What is PMQs?

Prime Minister’s Questions, or PMQs, is a half hour session in the House of Commons where MPs are able to ask the Prime Minister questions on government policy and political issues. It offers an opportunity to scrutinise the government and hold those in positions of authority to account.

The leader of the opposition party, in this case Sir Keir Starmer of the Labour Party, will be the first to direct questions towards the Prime Minister, in this case Rishi Sunak. He is also the only MP who is able to ask follow-up questions. The floor is then opened to the rest of the Commons, where MPs can ask more specific questions about their constituencies.

What time is PMQs?

PMQs will take place today at its usual time of midday (12pm) and will last for about half an hour. A session takes place every Wednesday while Parliament is sitting.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Credit: Getty Images

How can I watch PMQs?

We’ll be streaming the session live from our site, so come back to this webpage - or head over to NationalWorld TV - if you want to catch the action.

The head-to-head between the government and the opposition is also broadcast weekly on BBC News, Sky News, and the UK Parliament’s YouTube channel.

What can I expect?

The delay to the vote on planning reforms will definitely get some attention today. Parliamentarians were due to vote on a flagship Levelling Up bill that would create a mandatory target of building 300,000 homes a year, but nearly 50 backbenchers and former ministers signed an amendment that would ban councils taking centrally-set housebuilding targets into account when deciding on planning applications.

We can assume Labour will ask questions about what this means for the government’s Levelling Up agenda, as well as for the Prime Minister’s authority. Questions over Sunak’s judgement in choosing his Cabinet will likely continue too. Deputy PM Dominic Raab took on Shadow Chancellor Angela Rayner during last week’s PMQs and fielded questions about the bullying allegations against him.

But this discussion will probably continue into this week because the scope of the independent probe appears to be widening, with The Guardian reporting the MP is facing multiple formal complaints from his time in the Ministry of Justice, on top of the two formal complaints already made against him.