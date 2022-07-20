The Prime Minister will step down in September when a new Tory leader is chosen

Boris Johnson will today (20 July) take part in his final appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions.

He resigned from office on 7 July following an in-party rebellion against his leadership, with several MPs subsequently launching their leadership campaigns in the race to replace Mr Johnson.

MPs will today decide who of the three remaining candidates - Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss - should go through to the final vote by the 200,000 Conservative Party membership.

Although Mr Johnson will remain in office until the next Tory leader is confirmed in September, Parliament will close for recess this week - meaning today will be the Uxbridge MP’s last ever PMQs.

Mr Johnson also held his final cabinet meeting in Number 10 on Tuesday (19 July).

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace described the mood as "one of sadness.”

So what time is PMQs, and what can we expect?

What time is PMQs?

Today’s PMQs will start at its usual time of 12pm, with the session most likely lasting about half an hour.

What can we expect?

In last week’s PMQs, the Prime Minister thanked Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer for being “considerably less lethal than other members of this House” in their time as adversaries.

He then added: “Over three years, in spite of every opportunity, he’s never really come up with an idea, a plan or a vision for this country.”

On his resignation, Mr Johnson said: “It’s perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing.

“But I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects, both nationally and internationally.

“And I’m also proud of the leadership that I have given, and I will be leaving soon with my head held high.”

Mr Starmer is likely to take aim at the remaining Tory leadership candidates today, as well as the Prime Minister himself.