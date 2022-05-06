Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a snap general election in 2022

Boris Johnson called the UK’s third general election since 2015 in 2019 (Shutterstock)

The Conservative Party has suffered setbacks across the country in the 2022 local elections.

Labour has claimed some historic wins in London, with it taking the Tory authority of Wandsworth, winning Barnet and clinching victory in Westminster - for the first time since its creation in 1964.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results could mount further pressure on Boris Johnson who is already dealing with a cost of living crisis and questions over his leadership due to the ‘partygate’ scandal.

He will also have to face Sue Gray’s report into breaches of lockdown rules by government officials at the height of the Covid pandemic and possible further penalties for law-breaking in the coming weeks.

Several prominent Tories have already called for a leadership contest.

However, the Prime Minister is said to be considering a snap general election this year to fend off criticism from within his party and over fears that the economic situation could get worse.

Here is everything you need to know about when the next election could take place.

How does a general election work?

The UK is divided up into 650 constituencies, with each area having an MP representing it in Westminster.

Each person in the UK has one vote to choose their preferred candidate.

In the first-past-the-post system, the candidate who receives the most votes automatically becomes the MP for that constituency and wins a seat in the House of Commons.

A political party wins a general election by an overall majority if it reaches 326 MPs.

The Queen then invites the leader of the party to form a new government, with the leader becoming the country’s Prime Minister.

But if no single political party wins a majority - known as a hung Parliament - a coalition government or minority government is formed.

What happened in the last general election?

The last general election was held on 12 December 2019.

Boris Johnson called the UK’s third election since 2015, and the first to be held in December for nearly 100 years.

There were concerns that the winter vote would affect turnout.

However, the Conservatives won a sweeping victory which handed the party a strong mandate to progress with completing the country’s exit from the European Union.

In a shocking twist, compared to earlier polls, they won 368 seats - the biggest majority for the Tories since 1987.

Labour, led by Jeremy Corbyn at the time, suffered a huge defeat as the main opposition party.

They suffered significant losses, which analysts put down to the demand for Brexit and the leadership of Mr Corbyn.

When is the next general election?

The UK’s next general election is scheduled for Thursday 2 May 2024.

It will happen on that date if Boris Johnson serves a full term as Prime Minister, which is five years according to the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

However, the date of the election could change if Mr Johnson calls a snap vote before then.

That is exactly what happened in 2019, when he gambled by calling a snap general election in an effort to increase his parliamentary majority and end months of deadlock over Brexit.

After MPs debated in Parliament, it was agreed that the election would go ahead. Two-thirds of MPs are required to agree to an early election through a vote.