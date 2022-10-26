As Prime Minisetr, Rishi Sunak is entitled to use Downing Street as his residence - but is he taking up the offer to move his family in?

Rishi Sunak will be getting used to many things as he gets to grips with being the Prime Minister.

The Tory leader has been formally appointed as PM following a meeting with King Charles III on 25 October. And after the massive cabinet reshuffling and calls to major world leaders, he will be starting to look at the logistical side of the role - more specifically, just where he and his family will live.

As PM, Sunak is entitled to the use of a new residence - but will he take it? Here’s everything we know about where he will stay.

Along with the new job title, Rishi Sunak is also given a new residence upon taking up the role of Prime Minister. (Credit: Getty Images)

Will Rishi Sunak stay in Downing Street?

Traditionally, PM’s in the UK are entitled to a residence on Downing Street during their time in power. Sunak is no different to this rule.

However, he will be staying somewhere very familiar to him. The Sunak family will be moving into the flat above Number 10 - the same flat they stayed in during his time as Chancellor.

What other properties does Rishi Sunak own?

Although the Sunak family will be moving into Downing Street, they also have many other properties on their portfolio. Many of these are in London and have been used as homes for the Prime Minister and his wife and children.

Sunak and his wife, Askshata Murty, own a £6.6million mews property in Kensington, which the family had used prior to Downing Street. In addition to this, the couple also own a Chelsea property on Old Brompton Road, which has reportedly been described as as a “family holiday home”.

The Prime Minister also owns a country estate in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire - Sunak’s constiuency. He also reportedly owns property in the United States, where he and his wife met during their university days.

Where have previous Prime Ministers stayed?

While Sunak and his family will be moving into the flat above Downing StreetNumber 10, Prime Ministers traditionally and perhaps surprisingly, stay in the flat above Number 11.

PMs from before the mid 1990s did all stay in the Number 10 flat, however this changed with Tony and Cherie Blair in 1997. The couple chose to move into the Number 11 flat, due to the bigger size of the property.

Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson all followed suit. Johnson infamously undertook renovations of the flat, with controversy occuring when questioned about where the funding for the renovation came from.

With two children, Sunak has likely taken the Number 11 flat due to its size for the young family. However, a Downing Street spokeswoman also confirmed that the family still has links, saying: “They were very happy there.”