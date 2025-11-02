Defence secretary John Healey is among the guests joining Laura Kuenssberg in the studio today (October 2).

The BBC’s flagship Sunday politics show is back with guests from across the political spectrum discussing the most pressing matter of the week.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s show.

Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today?

Three guests have been confirmed to be joining Laura in the studio on Sunday, October 2. These guests are:

Defence secretary John Healey

Reform UK head of policy Zia Yusuf

Climate Change Committee chair Nigel Topping

The BBC presenter will have a number of items on the agenda to discuss with her guest. Defence secretary John Healey will no doubt be posed questions after Leighann McCready, mother of a female soldier who was sexually assaulted by a superior, urged young women not to join the army until policies are changed to protect young female recruits.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Evidence has shown through our own daughter that the protection is not there. And until policies are properly changed, I wouldn’t recommend anybody joining the Army because they protect themselves and not the soldiers, and that’s what happened to our daughter Jaysley. Army recruits are such a vulnerable age and when they first join up, as females, in such a minority surrounded by lots of men.”

Healey will also likely shoulder some of the questions fielded by Kuenssberg about the upcoming plans for the Labour budget and other pressing issues facing the Labour government.

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s head of policy, will likely be asked about his party’s plan to cut support payments to those with anxiety disorders if they win in the next election. Reform UK’s welfare spokesman Lee Anderson made the announcement earlier this week that PIP would be cut for those in this category, added: “For many people in this country, Pip is a necessary lifeline for them to live a dignified life, but for some, sadly, it's an excuse not to go to work.”

Laura will also chat with Nigel Topping, chair of the Climate Change Committee, ahead of COP30. The annual climate change conference will be taking place in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil from November 10 until November 21.

When is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on TV?

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg will air at 9am on Sunday, October 2. The show will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You will be able to catch up on the episode on BBC iPlayer after itr broadcasts live. You can also catch up on previous episodes on the iPlayer right now.