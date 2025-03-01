A popular coffee company have caused fans to fear that they may be about to close by delivering ‘unexpected news’.

The founders of Wonky Coffee, Laurence and Harrison have sent out an email to their fans with an ‘urgent’ and ‘difficult’ update.

The email reads: “We have some very frustrating news . . . After four years of shaking things up in the coffee industry and managing to rescue tonnes of coffee, something completely unforeseen has brought everything to a halt. It looks like we might have to can the whole thing. We wish we could say more, but right now our hands are tied.” The email concludes: “Tune in tomorrow to find out the outcome of this unexpected news”.

The email has caused fans to fear that the company, which sells sustainably sourced surplus coffee that has been rescued from British coffee roasters, has caused fans to worry that the firm may be about to go out of business. The cryptic nature of the email, particularly the closing line, does however suggest that all may not be as it seems.

Co-founders and friends Laurence and Harrison started Wonky Coffee in 2021. On their website, they wrote: “During the first lockdown, we were living with each other in London and toyed with the idea of roasting some coffee as one of those weird lockdown projects we all found ourselves researching. We then came to learn that there was considerable waste in the coffee industry.

A popular coffee company has caused fans to fear for its future after delivering 'difficult' news to fans. Stock image by Adobe Photos. | sutichak - stock.adobe.com

“A coffee roaster donated a pallet of dented coffee pods to our fourth floor flat in Greenwich that they couldn’t sell. Our little living room smelt fantastic and was covered in coffee as we sorted through the 30,000 pods to find the best working ones. We put a local Ad on Facebook marketplace and started packing the pods into boxes of one hundred.

“Enquires flew in and before we knew it we were delivering the pods by hand on our push bike. We sold all the dented pods to likeminded people, people who loved great coffee and wanted to make a positive change in the world. And Wonky Coffee, as it is today, was born.

Ever since then, Wonky Pods has been working with some of the best and most prestigious coffee brands to help reduce their waste. The brand sells ground coffee and coffee beans as well as damaged coffee pods.