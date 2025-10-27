A “positive, uplifting and considerate” young man has died in a tragic accident after he travelled to New Zealand.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man with “friends from all corners of the globe” has died following an accident in New Zealand. The family of Dillon McDermott announced his “untimely death” on Sunday (October 26).

Dillon, from the village of Kylebroghlan, Moycullen in County Galway, Ireland, died in Queenstown on Wednesday (October 22) but the exact details of the tragic incident have yet to be released. His passing was publicly announced on the Irish death notices and memorial website rip.ie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely death of Dillon Mc Dermott,” the announcement reads. “Dillon is deeply missed by his loving family, including his parents Tom and Patricia, his beloved fiancée Elle Burton, his brothers Sean Rossa and Lairgnen, along with Lairgnen's fiancé Ciara Elwood and his adored niece Laura.

“He is also sadly missed by the Burton family, including Debbie, Phillip, Owen, and Jessica, by Dillon's extended families aunts, uncles, cousins, and a community that has given Dillon a wonderful childhood as well as his faithful friends from all corners of the globe.”

"Positive, uplifting and considerate" Dillon McDermott died in tragic accident in New Zealand | rip.ie

The tribute finished with the Irish phrase of condolence “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis” which translates to "May his faithful soul be at God's right hand."

Commenting on the announcement, many people have left their condolences to the family as well as their memories of Dillon. One wrote: “I am shocked and heart broken of this very sad news, Dillon what an amazing person you were and I will forever remember all of the fun adventures we shared. Sending love and prayers to your family and partner at this terrible time. It was an honour to have known you my friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “I only met Dillon a few times back in Galway in the last of the college years but he was always a positive, uplifting and considerate person. He brought a lot of friendship and warmth to people I care about which is a strong testimony to the light he had. I’m very sorry to hear of his passing and will pray for him and his loved ones.”

Dillon was also described as “truly one of a kind” with one person saying her “lit up every room he entered”. One tribute simply read: “Deepest sympathy to Tom and Patricia and the McDermott family on the sad passing of Dillon. May his gentle soul rest in peace amen.”

Funeral arrangements are in progress and will be announced once Dillon is repatriated to Ireland.