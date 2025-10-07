The widow of a gardener who died pruning hedges has said her life was ‘completely shattered’ when she lost her soulmate.

The widow who lost her ‘soulmate’ when he died pruning hedges is suing an electricity distribution company. Tina Campbell, 42, said her life was ‘completely shattered’ by her husband Blair Campbell’s tragic death at the age of 35.

The father-of-two set up the firm Blue Kiwi Gardens and Maintenance in upmarket Mobberley, Cheshire, in around 2020, after moving to the UK from New Zealand. An inquest at Cheshire Coroners Court heard that while cutting hedges at a client's home in 2022, he suffered a fatal electric shock after accidentally cutting through a substation wire on a pole-mounted substation. He was airlifted to a hospital but passed away a short time later.

The inquest which took place from October 21 to 23, was told the pole structure of the substation had been covered in dense ivy at the time. The jury was told that this had completely covered the required warning signs, meaning that Blair was unaware of the dangers.

It was also noted by the court that before Blair’s death, numerous reports had been made about a need to remove the ivy that were not acted on. SP Energy Networks, which maintains the substation, has now made changes to its health and safety policy following the tragic incident. The ivy has also since been removed from the pole.

Blair Campbell with wife Tina and their two children | Tina Campbell / SWNS

Now three years since the incident, which took place on October 3, 2022, Tina says she is yet to receive compensation or an apology from the company. Tina, who works full time to support her two children aged 6 and 10, said: "Their lack of liability has been just awful.

"It has been three years since the accident, 12 months from the inquest, and they seem to be ignoring the situation. There was not a lot we could do prior to the inquest.

"Because of the complexity of the case and involvement by HSE and the police that delayed the inquest by two years. But now it has passed, there has been no effort on their part to allow me to find some sort of peace.

"This can't just go on and on, so I instructed my lawyers and we served papers last week after ignoring previous paperwork working following the inquest. I believe they have 28 days to respond to them.

"If they don't respond and organise a settlement hearing then we will then have to apply to a court date but I'm told the date will likely be for September or October next year adding another year. Even then we will have another lengthy court process - they can't put me through this again."

After the inquest last year, where Blair's cause of death was given as electrocution, Tina said she still deeply mourned the loss of her husband. She said: “Blair was my soulmate. We met while I was in New Zealand and he decided to move to the UK to be with me. After that, we were inseparable and couldn’t wait to spend our future together.

“I’ll never forget the feeling when I was told that he had died. He’d gone off to work as normal and said it was only a half day so I didn’t expect it was a big job. So when I was told that Blair had had an accident, I remember thinking he would be okay as he was so fit and healthy.

“But then I found out how serious it was and he’d been airlifted. My heart sank when I was taken into the relative's room at the hospital, and it was completely shattered when the doctor told me Blair had died.

“To this day, I still wake up hoping that it’s all been a terrible nightmare. It’s been extremely tough hearing everything again at the inquest but I know I needed to get answers so I could honour Blair’s memory.”

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “The policies and procedures implemented by SPEN as part of its overall management of electrical apparatus are subject to review on an ongoing basis to take account of relevant regulatory or legislative changes, and any incidents on our network.

"Those policies were reviewed and updated following this incident, and significant resource continues to be invested to ensure the regular inspection and maintenance of our assets. As was reported to the HSE, SPEN places a great deal of importance on promoting a safe system of working internally within its organisation, with a view to ensuring so far as possible that members of the public are safeguarded against risks to their health and safety.

"We remain saddened by Mr Campbell’s death and send our deepest sympathies to his family.”