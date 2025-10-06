A 20-year-old make-up artist has died after being rushed to hospital - her mum now has a warning to other parents.

A heartbroken mother has spoken about losing her 20-year-old daughter after she was rushed to hospital. Amy Louise Leonard, known to loved ones as Amy Lou, died just three days after she was admitted after suffering two ‘cardiac arrests’.

Before her death, the talented young make-up artist admitted to her mum, 39-year-old Catrina Proctor, she'd been taking so-called party drug, nitrous oxide, also known as 'laughing gas.'

Despite desperate efforts to save the beautician, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, Amy sadly died on Thursday (October 2) after doctors discovered a blood clot on her heart and lungs. Catrina has said she is now determined to raise awareness of the deadly risks of balloons, which have become a popular high among young people across the UK.

Nitrous oxide is usually inhaled after being released into balloons from small silver canisters. Catrina said: "I didn't know that Amy Lou had been admitted to hospital until someone told me. I went straight there and asked her what had happened. She said she had been using balloons."

The drug gives a brief burst of euphoria lasting only seconds, but experts have warned it can starve the body of oxygen, damage the nervous system, and in severe cases, lead to paralysis, clots or sudden death. The government classified it as a Class C drug in 2023, with those caught using or supplying it now facing criminal charges.

Amy-Lou with her young nephew Clayton | Catrina Proctor / SWNS

Catrina, who works at furniture retailer Dunelm, explained that her daughter had been staying at a hotel and had planned to go out with friends before she collapsed. She had battled with her mental health in recent months, and, after a car accident in 2021 left her with an ankle injury, she had suffered with pain in her legs.

Catrina said: "Amy went to the gym quite a lot and was very active, so when she started to feel pains in her legs I told her she needed to go to the doctors, but she was quite stubborn. She kept saying it was low iron - but that wasn't true. The pain was from what the nitrous oxide was doing to her body."

After being admitted to hospital on September 29, Amy's condition quickly worsened. Catrina said: "She collapsed on Tuesday and couldn't speak. The doctors at Bolton Hospital were keeping her alive.

"It was so scary, I was just thinking it was a dream. She suffered cardiac arrests a couple of times and she passed on Thursday. We knew that even if Amy-Lou did come out of this induced coma, it might not look good because she was already starved of oxygen."

Remembering her daughter, who was one of four children, Catrina said: "Amy Lou was the life of the room and would always make people feel welcome, she was just so bubbly and happy. She was doing really well with her make-up and was getting really good at it. She started working at the Crown of Beauty on Bury Road in Bolton this summer."

Now, Catrina is calling for stronger action against shops selling nitrous oxide and is raising awareness about the dangers of the drug. She said: "If you're suffering, you need to speak to someone."

Catrina added: "I didn't know anything about balloons. I've seen them on the street, but that's it. I wish I'd have known when Amy-Lou told me she was low on iron that balloons were the real reason causing her legs to be sore. I don't want this to happen to any other family.

"Balloons are not harmless. What's wrong with just enjoying yourself with friends, without having to take drugs? What's wrong with a couple of wines and having a dance? This is not a good way to enjoy yourself - it only offers a three-second high."

In the wake of the tragedy, the family have launched a GoFundMe page to help with unexpected funeral costs. They are planning a pink-themed service to honour Amy, who adored the colour.

https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-amy-lou-lou-lou

Catrina said: "She loved pink. We're planning a pink balloon release on Saturday this week and, at some point next year, we're hoping to get the Blackpool Tower lit up pink, because it was one of her favourite places."