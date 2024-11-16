Undated file photo of RMT members on the picket line. Rail infrastructure workers will stage a 24-hour strike on Saturday in a dispute over issues including working practices. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Rail for London Infrastructure will walk out at 6am. Issue date: Saturday November 16, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Strikes. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Rail workers will stage a 24-hour strike today (Saturday November 16) in a dispute over issues including working practices.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Rail for London Infrastructure walked out at 6am this morning, and will remain away from their posts until 6am tomorrow morning (Sunday November 17).

The union said the industrial action will affect infrastructure repairs and maintenance on the Elizabeth Line rather than hit services. Transport for London said the strike will not affect services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members are taking action because Rail for London Infrastructure has refused to address their legitimate concerns and has point-blank refused to meet with us.

“The company’s arrogance and disregard for its workers’ safety, pay progression and working conditions is completely unacceptable.

“We remain ready to negotiate, but the ball is firmly in the employer’s court. Until they engage meaningfully with the union, our members will continue to fight for their rights and for a safe, fair workplace.”