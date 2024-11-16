Rail workers stage 24-hour strike as union slams 'unacceptable' working conditions - will services be affected?
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Rail for London Infrastructure walked out at 6am this morning, and will remain away from their posts until 6am tomorrow morning (Sunday November 17).
The union said the industrial action will affect infrastructure repairs and maintenance on the Elizabeth Line rather than hit services. Transport for London said the strike will not affect services.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members are taking action because Rail for London Infrastructure has refused to address their legitimate concerns and has point-blank refused to meet with us.
“The company’s arrogance and disregard for its workers’ safety, pay progression and working conditions is completely unacceptable.
“We remain ready to negotiate, but the ball is firmly in the employer’s court. Until they engage meaningfully with the union, our members will continue to fight for their rights and for a safe, fair workplace.”
