Passengers travelling to Europe may face delays and cancellations this month due to strikes and disruption.

There are various disruptions in popular European destinations in November that you need to be aware of if you are travelling to Europe. Listed below are the countries that will face disruptions this month.

Italy

8 November: Local public transport strikes

A nationwide 24-hour strike is set to cause significant disruption to local public transport services in cities across Italy on Friday 8 November. The industrial dispute will affect bus, subway and trams, with unions threatening that the usual minimum services guaranteed during strikes at rush-hour times will not be provided.

12 November: Airport strikes

Staff at air traffic control agency ENAV are to stage a four-hour strike on Tuesday 12 November, from 13.00 to 17.00, at various airports including Naples, Pescara, Perugia and Lampedusa, resulting in possible disruption to flights. A strike by baggage handlers on the same day, also from 13.00 to 17.00, at Rome Fiumicino, Bologna and Catania, is likely to impact airport operations including check-in and baggage services.

18 and 19 November: Local public transport in Naples and Palermo

Two four-hour strikes affecting local public transport are planned in Naples on Monday 18 November, from 11.00 to 15.00, and in Palermo on Tuesday 19 November from 10.00 to 14.00.

28-29 November: National rail strike

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on 28-29 November. A 24-hour strike by railway staff around Italy is scheduled from 21.00 on Thursday 28 November until the same time on Friday 29 November. The strike action may impact regional and long-distance services operated by state Trenitalia and Italo.

29 November: Airport strikes

Baggage handlers at Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa are set to hold a 24-hour strike on Friday 29 November. Baggage handlers at Venice airport are to strike on the same day for four hours, from 14.00-18.00. The industrial action is expected to cause delays to luggage and check-in services. WizzAir Malta pilots and cabin crew are also set to hold a 24-hour strike in Italy on 29 November.

France

French staff at budget airline easyJet filed an indefinite strike notice which started in September and runs until 16 December. It is in protest over the company's plan to close its Toulouse hub. Exact dates for walk outs are yet to be announced, but strike action could hit easyJet operations across the country in the coming weeks.