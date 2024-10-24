Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birmingham Airport has issued an updated statement to passengers after flights were suspended due to a bomb scare.

The airport was “partially evacuated” yesterday (Wednesday 23 October), according to West Midlands police, so a vehicle could be searched and assessed. The force said: “Following a search by the explosive ordnance disposal team the vehicle was deemed to be safe.

“The vehicle is no longer being treated as suspicious. The safety of all was our primary concern and there is no wider risk to the public”.

The airport had said its operations were affected and advised all passengers to stay away. Passengers reported being escorted outside the airport building to the nearby National Exhibition Centre (NEC). West Midlands fire service said it had crews on standby at the airport, while teams from West Midlands ambulance service were also in attendance.

The departures board showed a number of flights scheduled to take off were delayed by more than two hours while the airport was evacuated. Other passengers reported being stuck on planes on the airport runway after landing. One posted on social media: “Sat on a plane in the airport - been here an hour already”.

Another added: “My mum is stuck on a plane on the runway in Birmingham on return from Spain. No one is allowed off plane.”

The airport has since issued an updated statement on X, formerly Twitter, which reads: “Following a police investigation, operations are now returning to normal. If travelling today, customers are advised to check their latest flight information and arrive at the airport in line with their check-in opening times.

“Whilst we apologise for any inconvenience and disruption, the safety and security of everyone at the airport was our number one priority as we worked through this incident with Police partners.” Currently there are no delays to flights and no cancellations.

It is the second time that the airport has been evacuated this year. A security incident also occurred on an aircraft in mid-April. A specialist police unit searched the plane after an unidentified package was found on an Aer Lingus flight which had taken off from Belfast.

The airport was shut down throughout the afternoon. In that case, police described the incident as a “false call with very good intent”.