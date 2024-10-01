Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The half term school holidays are just around the corner and if you are in the West Midlands area there are plenty of activities to do in Birmingham that are free of charge.

When the half term comes around it can be hard to think of activities that you and your family can do and enjoy during the time off school. In Birmingham, one of the UK’s major cities, there are plenty of activities to do that are free and enjoyable.

If you are looking for some inspiration, here are free activities you can do in Birmingham over the half term.

Visit Aston Hall

Aston Hall has watched proudly over Birmingham for more than 400 years, and is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in the UK - so where better to visit during Halloween week! Join them for a free arts club, suitable for adults and children alike, and make something inspired by this iconic building and its incredible history. On 4 November the club will be led by artist Daniella Turbin, creating large-scale chalk drawings inspired by the Hall or perhaps Bonfire Night.

Learn how to play the Talking Drums

This 90-minute African Percussion Workshop, aimed at 8-15 year olds, offers the exciting opportunity for kids to have a hands-on introduction to playing some amazing historical musical instruments which date all the way back to 3000 B.C. Together they will learn how to handle and play the Talking Drums, create rhythm, and form a musical bond with other young players at the workshop.

Sheldon Country Park

Wrap up warm and get some fresh air at Sheldon Country Park - a “countryside in the city” right next to a busy airport (which is great for plane spotting!). Covering 300 acres of trees, flowers, grassland, wetland, old hedgerows, two winding brooks and mature woodland, it is a true wildlife haven. There is a kids playground, and you can see demos of traditional methods of farming, with animals including Jersey cattle, pigs, goats, geese and ponies.

Sutton Park

Sutton Park is a 2,400 acre National Nature Reserve and is one of the largest urban parks in Europe. The park has open heathland, woodlands, seven lakes, wetlands, and marshes - each with its own rich variety of plants and wildlife, some rarely seen in the region. You can also spot cattle and wild ponies grazing on the land.

Lapworth Museum of Geology

The Lapworth Museum of Geology holds the finest and most extensive collections of fossils, minerals and rocks in the Midlands. Dating back to 1880, it is one of the oldest specialist geological museums in the UK. From fossils to volcanoes, diamonds to dinosaurs the museum captures the imagination of all ages. The Lapworth Archive contains one of the most complete records of the work of a scientist of that period. A visit to the Lapworth Museum provides an insight into how the Earth formed and changed through time, and how life on earth developed and evolved.

Ikon Gallery

The Ikon Gallery is a contemporary art gallery, housed in the Grade II listed, neo-gothic former Oozells Street Board School. The Ikon Gallery features temporary exhibitions over two floors showcasing works by artists from around the world, representing a variety of media, including sound, film, mixed media, photography, painting, sculpture and installations.

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

General Admission is to the Museum is free every day and includes all collection galleries and most exhibitions, unless otherwise noted. It is a wonderful mix of art and history. with the museum offering engaging exhibits on Birmingham's history, making it a well-rounded experience. It's a must-see for anyone looking to explore art and culture in the city.

Pumpkin party at Lichfield Cathedral

About 30 minutes’ drive from central Birmingham, this ancient Cathedral is hosting a special afternoon alternative to a Halloween party for children of all ages. There will be pumpkin crafts, pumpkin fancy dress, tasty treats from the coffee house, and pumpkin crafts. This includes the unique chance to decorate a pumpkin to look like the earth, taking inspiration from Luke Jerram’s Gaia- the incredible touring artwork installation, currently on display in the Cathedral’s nave, letting you contemplate our planet from a perspective usually only reserved for astronauts.