Tributes have been paid to Rosa Taylor following her death at the age of 19.

Rosa Taylor was only 19 when she was tragically killed whilst on her way to perform at Corsham Library in Wiltshire. Rosa was from Upholland, near Wigan. Rosa, who was a sixth form student at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, was due to start at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London in September.

Wiltshire Police gave an update on July 24, 2025 and said: “At about 1.30pm a Hyundai i10 was in collision with a Scania Tipper HGV on the A4 Bath Road at the junction with the B3109. A female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. The female driver and male passenger in the car sustained serious injuries and are currently being treated in hospital.

“The driver of the HGV was uninjured.”

Wiltshire Police appealed for witnesses and added that “Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log 54250100571.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Rosa’s family which reads: “Rosa tragically passed away on Thursday 24th July in a RTC out of our city - on her way to doing what she does best - performing (not PNMP related) A gift she had that we were all so lucky to have witnessed. She performed for so many children of Liverpool during her time with PICK'N'MIX, giving them the birthday they deserved and now its our turn to do it for our Rosa.”

Rosa worked for PICK'N'MIX parties in Liverpool which has shared a tribute to her on their Facebook page. It reads: “We are heartbroken to announce the tragic passing of our beloved Rosa on Thursday 24th July. Dear Rosa, my heart is shattered.

“You are my baby girl, always and forever Rosa you were a shining star, so full of life, love and talent. An actual princess, beautiful girl, loyal friend, incredible at your passion, dancing, singing, acting.

“The world won’t be the same without you. The love I have for you cannot be expressed in words.

“You were loved by everyone who ever met you. You were not only an employee to me.

“You were like a daughter, you called me your second mum. I feel so lucky to have known you, to have been loved by you,

“I will forever be grateful to have you in my life. What will I do now that you aren’t here?”

“No more texts, calls, voice notes or videos. I will forever cherish our times together.

“ I have found it so difficult to find the words to put into this. How will I manage now knowing that you aren’t here anymore?

“You will forever be a big part in my life, and in our PICK N MIX family. I don’t know how we will go on?

“I will be forever be grateful to your lovely Mum & Dad, who brought you into this world, you made it such a better place. You loved them and they loved you so unconditionally.

“You were the light in their lives. You are loved so much by everyone, especially your PICK N MIX family. Especially me ,

“To know Rosa was to love her. Her laughter, her kindness, her spirit — she lit up the world in a way words can’t fully captureI’m heart broken Rosa, I hope you’ll always be with me Forever heart broken, your second mum, Kelly xxxx.”

The Artz Centre also paid tribute to Rosa on Facebook, the tribute read: “We are truly devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and former student, Rosa Taylor. Not only was Rosa an amazing performer, described as “perhaps the most talented performer we have ever worked with” Rosa was a wonderful human.

“Kind, respectful and always positive who brought joy and light everywhere she went, she will be dearly missed by everyone here at Artz Centre.Our thoughts and prayers are with Rosa’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Thank you Rosa for the memories and as the lyrics go “You will always be a part of us” xx

The GoFundMe tribute also read that “Rosa was a shining star, so full of life, love and talent. A real life princess who had a passion for dancing, singing and acting. She will forever be part of our PICK'N'MIX family.

“Rosa - your laughter, your kindness and your spirit will stay with us forever.

Forever loved, forever cherished, forever 19.

“💚💐.”