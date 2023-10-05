Royal Mail Harry Potter stamps: how to get new WIzarding World stamps, when do they go on sale - characters
Royal Mail is publishing 16 stamps, including a set of 10 that each include a supporting scene or character.
A collection of commemorative stamps honouring the magical world of Harry Potter will include illustrations of both good and evil characters from the popular fantasy franchise.
Royal Mail is releasing 16 unique stamps, including a core set of 10 which will incorporate a secondary scene or character into the design. The stamps' 1ST value will be written in the same lightning-bolt font that was used in the movies.
A further six stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, feature illustrations of the creatures and beings of the wizarding world.
Characters who feature on the stamps are Ron Weasley, Fred and George Weasley, Professor Minerva McGonagall, Kingsley Shacklebolt, Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Neville Longbottom, Luna Lovegood, Hermione Granger, Molly Weasley, Bellatrix Lestrange, Narcissa Malfoy, Fenrir Greyback, Scabior, Lord Voldemort, a Death Eater, Severus Snape, Alecto Carrow, Draco Malfoy, and Gregory Goyle.
David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “The Harry Potter stories and films have become a modern classic around the world. For more than two decades the characters in the Harry Potter series have captivated us and kept us enthralled."
Royal Mail partnered with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products on the new stamps, and each "is a miniature masterpiece, a fitting tribute to mark the climactic end to the Battle of Hogwarts," said Gold.
The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today (5 October), and go on general sale on Thursday 19 October.