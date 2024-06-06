Royal Mail stamps: where to buy new dog postage stamps in the UK - how much do they cost from Post Office?
Royal Mail is introducing a fresh collection of stamps showcasing some of the nation’s favourite dog breeds.
Included are images of a Dalmatian, Jack Russell-type terrier, Labrador Retriever, Border Collie, whippet, Siberian Husky, Chihuahua, cocker spaniel, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, and pug.
The Royal Mail noted that more people around the world own a dog than any other pet, and a third of households in the UK have one.
David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “British people are known for their love of animals, and especially dogs.
“We hope that these beautiful stamps will bring added joy when they drop through people’s letterboxes on cards and letters – and remind our customers to place their cherished dog in another room when opening the door to collect mail from their postie.”
Royal Mail worked on the stamp issue with animal expert Tamsin Pickeral, who is the author of The Dog: 5,000 Years Of The Dog in Art and The Spirit of the Dog. The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available from today (6 June).
The new stamps can be purchased at local post offices, online through the Royal Mail website or at retail outlets that sell postage stamps. Many supermarkets and larger retail stores sell Royal Mail stamps at their customer service desks or self-service machines.
You can also buy stamps using the Royal Mail smartphone app, where you can purchase and print postage labels directly. First Class stamps cost £1.35, while Second Class stamps are priced at 85p.
