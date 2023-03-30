Could the shimmering lights be visible in the UK tonight?

With solar winds travelling towards Earth at a rate of about 800km (nearly 500 miles) per second, forecasters anticipate yet another display of the Northern Lights over the skies of northern Scotland.

At the time, the national weather service explained that the brightness of the lights was down to heightened solar activity, tweeting: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

Dozens of spectators shared spectacular - and not so spectacular - images of their sightings across social media, with one sharing a picture from just outside London.

The Met Office has said the Northern Lights will be visible again on Thursday night and Friday night (30 and 31 March) this week, clear skies permitting. But will the celestial lights be visible where you live? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Will the northern lights be visible again?

Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, putting a show on dancing over Loch Glascarnoch, by Garve, in the Highlands

According to the Met Office, if clear skies are present, the Northern Lights will once more be visible on Thursday night and Friday night (30 and 31 March) this week.

This display is a result of a “hole” that has appeared on the surface of the Sun, generating solar storms with winds heading towards Earth. The hole in the Sun is known as a coronal hole – a large dark region in the solar atmosphere which is cooler than the surrounding area.

About 20 times bigger than Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. Daniel Verscharen, associate professor in space plasma physics at University College London, said: “Coronal holes are regions from where fast solar wind is launched into space.

“Fast solar wind has speeds of about 700 or 800km per second and is thus almost twice as fast as the average solar wind. This particular coronal hole is of interest to us because it has pointed towards Earth – this means that it has released fast solar wind towards the Earth.”

Increased solar activity in the past few weeks is a sign that the Sun is becoming more active, scientists say. Known as solar maximums, these periods come around every 11 years or so – which can lead to more coronal holes as well as more significant phenomena such as large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field known as coronal mass ejections.

Will they be visible across the UK?

Astro Dog's photo of the aurora borealis from Jonno's field, Scarborough.

Last month, a solar storm led to a colourful spectacle seen across the country, AND Britons were treated to a spectacular show when the Aurora Borealis was visible as far south as Kent and Cornwall.

Unfortunately, the lights may not be quite so widespread this time around. Krista Hammond, of the Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre, said: “Minor solar storms are possible on Thursday and Friday night, which means aurora sightings would be possible in northern Scotland under clear skies.

“As this is a fairly minor solar storm, the auroras aren’t expected to be visible much further south on this occasion,” she added. “This is expected to be a G1 solar storm, which is the lowest category for these events and the most frequent events we see.”

How to see the northern lights?

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are a natural light display caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with the Earth’s atmosphere. When these charged particles collide with the gases in our atmosphere, such as oxygen and nitrogen, they release energy in the form of light.

Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic poles. Seeing the aurora borealis is usually something people travel to the most northern parts of the world to see, like Iceland and Norway.

But the arrival of a coronal mass ejection from the sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes. It is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK.

Though the aurora borealis is active year-round, and its strength can be increased by solar activity at any time, the chances of seeing the lights vastly increase throughout the autumn and winter months, when the nights are longer and darker.

You are more likely to get a good sighting around midnight, and of course you’ll need a clear sky for the best. It’s also best to avoid nights when there is a full moon, as the light from the Moon can dampen the aurora’s effect.

It might seem obvious, but you’ll need to look north to see them. Though they have been spotted in recent days in more southern areas of the UK, the lights still emanate from the north, so turn in that direction. Ideally, you’ll want a low horizon unobscured by buildings or geographical features like hills.

Try to get as far away from the light pollution of towns and cities as you can, and make sure you keep an eye out for unusual light patterns in the sky. Sometimes it can look like a slight flicker of colour, other times you will have no doubt it’s the auroras.

Check the weather forecast and keep an eye on websites like AuroraWatch UK which can help you identify peak times for viewing.

The most spectacular pictures of the aurora borealis are usually captured with a long-exposure, which leads many people to expect the brilliantly green trails of light snaking eerily across the night sky. In actuality, the lights might look like a faint film of mist to the naked eye.

Using a long exposure to capture the aurora on camera necessitates the use of a tripod to keep your camera steady, but you can get some spectacular results when exposing for around 20-30 seconds.

What’s the weather forecast for tonight?

Of course, no matter what steps you take to increase your chances of glimpsing the northern lights, cloud coverage will scupper your prospects completely. Unfortunately for the UK, grey clouds are more often seen in the sky than dazzling light displays.