NASA has found a ‘mystery’ double crater on the Moon caused by a rocket impact

NASA has identified two mystery rocket craters on the Moon

Experts at NASA have been left baffled after a mysterious rocket crash site was found on the Moon.

The U.S. space agency announced that astronomers have spotted an “unexpected” double crater.

No nation has claimed responsibility for the projectile as of yet.

Mystery double crater found on the Moon

According to NASA, the impact happened on 4 March and the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter later spotted the resulting crater.

New images released by the space administration show a snapshot of the crash site.

What has NASA said?

NASA said in a statement: “Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards).

“The double crater was unexpected and may indicate that the rocket body had large masses at each end.

“Typically a spent rocket has mass concentrated at the motor end; the rest of the rocket stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank.

“Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity.

“No other rocket body impacts on the Moon created double craters.”