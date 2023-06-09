Taurine is typically found in many meats and a number of energy drinks including Red Bull and Monster

Energy drinks often contain Taurine (Getty Images)

A dietary supplement known as taurine could be the key to a healthier and longer life, according to research from scientists. Researchers who analysed the amino acid in mice and monkeys found the supplements could potentially slow down the process of ageing.

It is not yet clear if humans could benefit the same way - but scientists claim that the evidence is strong enough to warrant a large-scale trial, particularly given that taurine occurs naturally in the body and is already used as a supplement in much lower doses.

Taurine is something which is commonly obtained in many people’s day-to-day lives - but what foods and drinks contain taurine and are we likely to see large scale trials in the near future? Here is everything you need to know.

What is taurine?

Taurine is a naturally occurring sulphur-containing amino acid that has a few important roles in the human body. It is typically concentrated in your brain, eyes, heart and muscles and it helps support immune health and nervous system function.

The human body typically produces taurine on its own, but supplements can also help people to meet their taurine needs if they have a deficiency. Newborns and infants can’t make taurine as well as adults, so they depend on taurine from breast milk or taurine-supplemented formula.

What foods and drinks contain taurine?

The main sources of taurine are animal-based proteins such as meat, seafood and dairy. This means that people with a vegan or vegetarian diet end up consuming less taurine.

Even so taurine deficiency is highly unlikely as the body has the ability to make taurine in your liver from amino acids. Taurine is also found in some energy drinks, including popular brands such as Red Bull and Monster. Other examples also include Rockstar, AMP and Reize.

What were the results of the research on taurine?

Experiments on middle-aged animals such as mice and monkeys showed boosting taurine to youthful levels extended life by over 10% and improved physical and brain health. Some researchers have described taurine as a potential “elixir of life” - but topping up levels in people has not been tested.

The study started by analysing the molecules in the blood of different species to explore the differences between young and old. Researcher Dr Vijay Yadav of Columbia University medical centre found that taurine levels in elderly people were 80% lower than in the young. Increases in lifespan of 10% to 23% were also recorded on worms.