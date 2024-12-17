With darker nights drawing in, it may be surprising that we haven’t had the shortest day of the year so far.

The UK is set to experience its Winter Solstice this week. While the shortest day of the year will bring very little light our way, it also marks the moment from which evenings will start getting lighter.

The moment is not only of scientific interest, but it is also celebrated as a holiday in cultures across the world. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Winter Solstice?

Winter solstice is the name given to the day in which the Earth’s axis is tiled the further away from the Sun, providing the least amount of sunlight in the northern hemisphere. This results in the shortest day and longest night

It also marks the first day of winter as per the astronomical calendar. While winter begins on December 1 on the meteorological calendar and last until the end of February, the astronomical calendar counts the first day of winter from the winter solstice, lasting until late March usually.

When is the shortest day of the year?

The winter solstice normally takes place on December 21 or December 22. This year, winter solstice will take place on Saturday, December 21.

According to the Royal Observatory of Greenwich, the moment of the solstice will occur at 9.21am UK time. The shortest day will last seven hours, 49 minutes and 42 seconds when viewing from London.

How is Winter Solstice celebrated?

This astrological occurrence is celebrated around the world in different cultures. In the UK, a ritual is held at Stonehenge for both the winter and summer solstices.

One of the main reasons for this event is to catch a glimpse of the sunrise as it aligns with the ancient stones.

In China and East Asia, winter solstice is marked with Dongzhi Festival, which celebrates the return of longer daylight hours. The origins of the festival stem back to yin ang yang philosophy, which promotes balance and harmony - many believe that the winter solstice marks an increase of positive energy after a dark winter.

In Iran, families and friends gather to celebrate what is known as ‘Shab-e Yalda’ (Yalda Night) or ‘Shab-e Chelleh’ (Night of 40), held on winter solstice. Pomegranates and watermelons are particularly important to this holiday, with the fruit representing light over darkness.